Michael Noonan scored Ireland's goal in normal time. ©INPHO
Ireland progress to last 16 at U17 World Cup after dramatic penalty shootout

Noonans – Michael and Alex – the heroes as Colin O’Brien’s side overcome Canada in Doha.
5.46pm, 14 Nov 2025
Ireland U17s 1

Canada U17s 1

Ireland win penalty shootout 9-8

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have progressed to the last 16 at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Colin O’Brien’s side came through a dramatic penalty shootout to see off Canada, following a 1-1 draw in Doha.

Michael Noonan broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, but Canada levelled through Sergei Kozlovskiy five minutes from time. 

The game went straight to a tense — and fiery — penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Alex Noonan was Ireland’s hero in sudden death, denying Elijah Roche.

The Boys in Green face Switzerland in the round of 16 next week: the Swiss beat Egypt 3-1 earlier.

More to follow.

