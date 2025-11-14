The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland progress to last 16 at U17 World Cup after dramatic penalty shootout
Ireland U17s 1
Canada U17s 1
Ireland win penalty shootout 9-8
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have progressed to the last 16 at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.
Colin O’Brien’s side came through a dramatic penalty shootout to see off Canada, following a 1-1 draw in Doha.
Michael Noonan broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, but Canada levelled through Sergei Kozlovskiy five minutes from time.
The game went straight to a tense — and fiery — penalty shootout.
Goalkeeper Alex Noonan was Ireland’s hero in sudden death, denying Elijah Roche.
The Boys in Green face Switzerland in the round of 16 next week: the Swiss beat Egypt 3-1 earlier.
More to follow.
