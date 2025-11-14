After a thrilling night at the Aviva Stadium and a famous win over Portugal, all eyes are on the Irish underage sides today.
Colin O’Brien’s young guns take centre stage at the U17 World Cup in Qatar, before the U21s face England in Euro 2027 qualifying action at St Andrew’s in Birmingham this evening.
Our focus is on the U17s here. Ireland topped their group after wins over Panama and Uzbekistan and a draw with Paraguay. Canada, meanwhile, finished second in a competitive group where every team finished on four points.
It’s win or go home: the prize is a ticket to the round of 16 to face Switzerland or Egypt.
There’s no extra time at this tournament. It’s straight to a penalty shootout if the score is level after 90 minutes.
LIVE: Ireland v Canada, U17 World Cup
2 mins – Canada enjoying most of the early possession, with Ireland happy enough to sit off and set up defensively.
KICK-OFF - Ireland get us underway.
Confirmation that the winner here will play Switzerland in the round of 16 next week: the Swiss have beaten Egypt 3-1.
The teams are out on the pitch, with the anthems underway.
Who’s going to win and extend their U17 World Cup journey?
Here’s the Ireland starting XI…
It’s another huge day for Irish football, with the U17s in World Cup knockout action.
Colin O’Brien’s side face Canada in the round of 32 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Kick off is at 3.15pm Irish time, with the action live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.
We’ll keep you up to date right here.
