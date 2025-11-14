LIVE: Ireland v Canada, U17 World Cup

After a thrilling night at the Aviva Stadium and a famous win over Portugal, all eyes are on the Irish underage sides today.

Colin O’Brien’s young guns take centre stage at the U17 World Cup in Qatar, before the U21s face England in Euro 2027 qualifying action at St Andrew’s in Birmingham this evening.

Our focus is on the U17s here. Ireland topped their group after wins over Panama and Uzbekistan and a draw with Paraguay. Canada, meanwhile, finished second in a competitive group where every team finished on four points.

It’s win or go home: the prize is a ticket to the round of 16 to face Switzerland or Egypt.

There’s no extra time at this tournament. It’s straight to a penalty shootout if the score is level after 90 minutes.