More Stories
©INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Ireland v Canada, U17 World Cup

Colin O’Brien’s side are in knockout action in Qatar.
2.46pm, 14 Nov 2025
3

40 mins ago 3:19PM

2 mins – Canada enjoying most of the early possession, with Ireland happy enough to sit off and set up defensively.

42 mins ago 3:17PM

KICK-OFF - Ireland get us underway.

45 mins ago 3:14PM

Confirmation that the winner here will play Switzerland in the round of 16 next week: the Swiss have beaten Egypt 3-1.

47 mins ago 3:12PM

The teams are out on the pitch, with the anthems underway.

Who’s going to win and extend their U17 World Cup journey?


Poll Results:

Ireland (26)
Canada (2)

51 mins ago 3:08PM

59 mins ago 3:00PM

After a thrilling night at the Aviva Stadium and a famous win over Portugal, all eyes are on the Irish underage sides today.

Colin O’Brien’s young guns take centre stage at the U17 World Cup in Qatar, before the U21s face England in Euro 2027 qualifying action at St Andrew’s in Birmingham this evening.

Our focus is on the U17s here. Ireland topped their group after wins over Panama and Uzbekistan and a draw with Paraguay. Canada, meanwhile, finished second in a competitive group where every team finished on four points.

It’s win or go home: the prize is a ticket to the round of 16 to face Switzerland or Egypt.

There’s no extra time at this tournament. It’s straight to a penalty shootout if the score is level after 90 minutes.

1 hr ago 2:48PM

Here’s the Ireland starting XI…

1 hr ago 2:47PM

It’s another huge day for Irish football, with the U17s in World Cup knockout action.

Colin O’Brien’s side face Canada in the round of 32 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Kick off is at 3.15pm Irish time, with the action live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

We’ll keep you up to date right here.

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie