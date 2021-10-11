Cricket Ireland reveal extent of captain Balbirnie's foot injury ahead of T20 World Cup

CRICKET IRELAND HAVE given an update on captain Andrew Balbirnie today.

Balbirnie sustained an injury to his foot while batting in yesterday’s loss to the UAE in Dubai, which saw him retire hurt.

Thankfully, X-ray results revealed that no serious damage was done.

“In yesterday’s game Andrew sustained a blow to the foot while batting,” said Mark Rausa, Head of Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland.

“An X-ray last night has ruled out any fracture in Andrew’s toes, and confirmed that the issue is more from bruising and swelling — which is what we were hoping to hear.

“We have started intensive treatment to bring this down to a level that will make Andrew comfortable to enough to take the field in the coming days.”

Ireland are due to play warm-up matches against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh this week, ahead of their first T20 World Cup Group A match against the Netherlands next Monday, 18 October.

Balbirnie is a doubt for Tuesday’s meeting with Papua New Guinea in Abu Dhabi, but will be aiming to return in time for the World Cup opener.

Rausa added: “It’s currently too early to confirm if Andrew will be ready for tomorrow’s warm-up game, but we hope that recovery will be swift now that we know we are not dealing with any bone injuries.”

Cricket Ireland also announced that there have been changes to the warm-up schedule, which is now as follows:

Tuesday, 12 October: Ireland v Papua New Guinea – warm-up T20I (Abu Dhabi; start 6pm local time)

Thursday, 14 October 2021: Ireland v Bangladesh – warm-up T20I (Abu Dhabi; start 10am local time)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

T20 World Cup – Round 1

Monday, 18 October: Ireland v Netherlands (Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi; starts 10am Irish time)

Wednesday, 20 October: Ireland v Sri Lanka (Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi; starts 2pm Irish time)

Friday, 22 October: Ireland v Namibia (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah; starts 10am Irish time)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!