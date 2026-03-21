New call-up Vale stars and Ogbene banks minutes ahead of World Cup play-off

NEW IRELAND CALL-UP Harvey Vale starred for QPR in the Championship this afternoon, while Chiedozie Ogbene banked crucial minutes ahead of Thursday’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Czechia.

Ogbene came off the bench in the 72nd minute of Sheffield United’s 2-1 loss to Wrexham.

A regular starter for Ireland, the Cork 28-year-old has had a severe lack of club action of late. He had been relegated to the U21 squad because of the Blades’ exceeding the quota of loan players permitted in Championship matchday squads.

Heimir Hallgrímsson insisted he had no concerns as he named his squad, labelling Ogbene as “an optimistic dude” — and the Ireland boss will have been boosted by his appearance this afternoon.

Hallgrímsson will have also been pleased by Vale’s latest showing as QPR thrashed relegation-threatened Portsmouth 6-1 at Loftus Road.

Vale provided two assists, and was central to three goals, as Paul Smyth, Rayan Kolli and Richard Kone all scored twice for the rampant ‘Rs.

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The seventh-minute opener came after Vale’s attempt to slip Kolli in on goal was cut out, but the loose ball dropped to Smyth, whose strike from near the edge of the penalty area was helped in by a deflection.

England’s 2022 U19 Euro winning captain supplied a perfect pass in behind the Portsmouth defence as Smyth made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark, and his through-ball saw Kone round out the scoring late on.

Vale’s rich vein of club form continues after his goal and assist last week, and the 22-year-old attacking midfielder will be looking to now show his worth with Ireland.

Another member of Hallgrímsson’s play-off squad, Jimmy Dunne, played the full game for QPR, while Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Alan Browne, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, John Egan, Finn Azaz, Ryan Manning and James Abankwah were also in action across the Championship this afternoon.

All appear to have come through unscathed. Adam Idah returned to the Swansea City bench after a hamstring injury, but the Cork striker was an unused substitute.

Meanwhile in League One, Tyreik Wright (Bradford City) and Owen Oseni (Plymouth) were the Irishmen on target, while Jaze Kabia scored twice for Grimsby Town in League Two.

- With reporting from Press Association