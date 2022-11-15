'He had to sacrifice a lot. He's dropped his ego to prove himself'

THERE IS NO missing Evan Ferguson.

Just ask Chiedozie Ogbene.

“I never realised how big he was until you see him in person,” the Ireland forward said with a laugh about Brighton’s 6ft teenager, who has been drafted into the senior set-up for the first time.

“He’s a big lad and he’s eager. He’s doing really well. He’s very physical and works really hard so I’m hoping for great things from him.”

Ferguson only turned 18 last month but has already made his Premier League debut and become a regular in matchday squads.

“It’s credit to Evan,” Ogbene continued. “The ability he has at 18, I don’t think I even had it at 21. It’s credit to him and how hard he’s worked and his ability to be here.

“And do you know what I like about him? It’s the way he’s training. Obviously, he is grateful for where he is but he’s taking his opportunity, he’s not shying out of tackles and he’s getting stuck in. I think that is going to play a big part for his career.”

The nature of elite sport is that Ferguson is the latest arrival on the international scene to vie for a position in Stephen Kenny’s starting XI.

Evan Ferguson could make his senior debut. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The friendlies with Norway on Thursday and Malta on Sunday might just allow for some further experimentation with Ferguson ahead of the start of European Championship qualifying in March.

Ogbene found himself as an impact substitute for the second part of the Nations League campaign as Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott formed a partnership in attack.

With the latter missing through injury, and strikers Scott Hogan and Will Keane also withdrawing, the Rotherham United frontman knows he has an opportunity.

“From the first day I’ve been here I’ve always said how privileged I am to be in this position. Many players miss out and I am here. We are all working so hard to be where we are, and we never take this position for granted.

“I’ve seen players come here and not come back again. So to be called upon is obviously a huge honour for me. I take it seriously every time I am here and that’s why I have worked so hard to get my hamstring right, to hopefully get an opportunity against Norway or Malta.

“These caps mean a lot to me and my family. We all want to be here. Training today showed me how much players will put their bodies on the line to be here and to be available.”

One of those who has come and gone, but now finds himself back again, is Jamie McGrath. Kenny threw the midfielder, then at St Mirren, into his starting XI away to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in September last year.

After impressing for his country and thriving in Scotland, a move to Wigan Athletic in January followed.

It proved to be a bitterly disappointing time, barely featuring for the League One side as they earned promotion to the Championship, and losing his place in Kenny’s squad before a loan move to Dundee United this summer revitalised him somewhat.

Jamie McGrath training with Ireland yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“International football, nothing is given easily, you never take anything for granted. Jamie had to sacrifice a lot,” Ogbene added.

“It takes a lot of ego too. He has dropped his ego to go back to Scotland, to prove himself, give himself more game-time to come back here.

“That’s what it takes. It didn’t take a month, it takes many months to get back here. When I am here I try to stay focused, push and give my all.

“I’m giving off an energy and being a type of player the team like to have. I don’t think I’m the main man. With my pace and power and my ability to stretch the pitch, I think that’s something the coaches like in me, and that’s why they call upon me all the time.”

Ogbene averages roughly a goal every three games for club and country, a ratio which the 25-year-old is determined to improve. He admits to analysing fellow forward Hogan, whom he describes as “a natural born striker, a clinical finisher”, and has analysts for both club and country go through his clips in order to fine tune movement and his understanding of the position even further.

“I looked at my stats and I don’t take enough shots per game. Maybe it’s the style of play at Rotherham but I want to improve that. I’m sure you would prefer me scoring two every game, as a striker you want to score more goals or even get more assists.

“You want to contribute to the team and be a part of the build-up play to be effective for the team. That’s what I’m working on.”