Clarkson set for Ireland debut but Farrell likely to make minimal changes to XV

LEINSTER TIGHTHEAD PROP Thomas Clarkson is set to make his Ireland debut in Friday’s November Test against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium [KO 8.10pm, Virgin/TNT].

With tightheads Tadhg Furlong and Tom O’Toole sidelined by injury, it’s expected that 24-year-old Clarkson will be included on the bench against the Pumas.

Clarkson was part of the Ireland U20s team that won a Grand Slam in 2019 and was in the Emerging Ireland squad in 2022.

He has only made one Champions Cup appearance for Leinster so far but now sees himself promoted into Ireland’s matchday squad after initially being included as a ‘training panellist’ for these autumn internationals.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to make minimal changes to his starting XV to face Argentina on Friday night.

Robbie Henshaw is set to come into the team at inside centre in place of Bundee Aki but Ireland could be completely unchanged otherwise as Farrell backs them to rebound from last Friday’s disappointing defeat to New Zealand.

It seems that halfbacks Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley will continue their partnership, while the back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan could be unchanged.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Finlay Bealham seem likely to go again in the front row, while the locking pair of Joe McCarthy and James Ryan could be retained. The back row of Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris may also stay as it was.

The dynamic Ryan Baird has been pushing hard for inclusion in the starting pack but may have to settle for a place on the Irish bench, which could also include scrum-half Craig Casey as Farrell looks for more impact from his replacements than last time out.

The versatile Jamie Osborne looks set to continue in the number 23 shirt, while loosehead prop Cian Healy is set to equal Brian O’Driscoll’s all-time record of 133 caps when he comes off the bench on Friday.

It’s thought that 21-year-old Leinster out-half Sam Prendergast has also been firmly in contention for a debut off the Ireland bench, which would mean provincial team-mate Ciarán Frawley being left out after he replaced Crowley in last weekend’s game.

Ireland are due to officially announce their matchday 23 today at 2pm.