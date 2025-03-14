Crowley gets his shot at 10 after positively biding his time

THERE’S NO DOUBT that Jack Crowley has been dealing with disappointment and frustration during Ireland’s last five games as he has found himself on the bench behind Sam Prendergast, but you wouldn’t guess it from his showings on the pitch.

He made a cracking impression as the replacement out-half against Australia last November, then had a good impact in the Six Nations opener against England.

There were brief cameos at fullback against Scotland and Wales but even in limited time, Crowley made some fine contributions like a high ball take in the win over the Scots, as well as an excellent tackle and counter-ruck late on in the victory in Cardiff.

When he was sent on at inside centre last weekend against France, the Munster man brought energy again. His choke tackle turnover on Romain Ntamack was a highlight, while he gave a try-scoring pass to Jack Conan.

There was also a moment after Prendergast made an error, spilling the ball forward in a tackle, when Crowley walked over to the out-half and helped him up off his knees with a quick pat of encouragement.

It was only a small thing but it gave us a little insight into one of the reasons the Ireland coaching staff have been pleased with Crowley’s contributions to this campaign. We don’t get to see what goes on behind the scenes but reports suggest that Crowley has been a positive influence.

He hasn’t been sulking or throwing his toys out of the pram. Instead, he has got on with preparing as best he can for covering multiple positions from the bench, as well as helping Prendergast and the other tactical leaders put plans in place for each game.

Crowley is a tough competitor. He doesn’t tend to shy away from challenges. One moment that stands out in his Munster career is him picking out Leinster out-half Harry Byrne during the 2023 URC semi-final, running directly at him and sitting him into the ground. There have been plenty of venomous moments like that.

Crowley in action against France. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

So while Crowley has maintained good energy in camp, he has also been competing. Word is that there has been plenty of spikiness in those fleeting windows when contact is allowed at Ireland training during the last couple of campaigns. And that’s also something coaches want to see.

Throw in Crowley’s CV of achievements with Ireland and Munster, as well as a tough outing for Prendergast last weekend against France, and it’s only fair that the Cork man gets a chance to impress at out-half tomorrow in Italy.

Easterby said Crowley has been good to deal with even while he has been disappointed in previous weeks.

“I think he gets it,” said Easterby. “He had a run of games in the last Six Nations where he played and others didn’t, but no, he’s been unbelievably supportive, he gets it, he’s just been working really hard and knowing that an opportunity would potentially come at some point in the championship. As it happens, it comes in the last game.

“Even coming off the bench, he has to cover 10, 12 last week and 15, he’s got a lot to deal with when he’s on the bench, he has to work incredibly hard.

“But no, he’s not hard work to kind of have those conversations with. He gets it. He’s disappointed like all those players that don’t get to start games, but also get to understand the bigger picture and how they can impact the game and support their team-mates in preparation for the game, but also on matchday if they’re in the 23.”

Easterby said yesterday that Ireland are confident Crowley will sign a new deal with Munster to keep him in Irish rugby beyond this summer.

Leicester have approached Crowley but Munster and the IRFU are hopeful Crowley will finalise a decision to stay after the Six Nations.

“We feel and the players know it, they get well looked after here, they are looked after financially, in terms of management,” said Easterby.

“Undoubtedly, we’re fortunate that we’re able to keep the players in Ireland.

“Some have gone away and spent time abroad, but we know the system works here and the system works for a reason. There’s real alignment between the union and the provinces.

“I’ve had great conversations through the last six or seven weeks with all the [provincial] coaches, they’ve been so supportive of what we’re trying to do – players going back, trying to manage game time, trying to get players game time who maybe haven’t had it when they’re in camp, there was fallow weeks.

Sam Prendergast moves to the bench role this weekend. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“All of those continual conversations, which I think benefit a player. Really what we’re trying to do is give players the best platform to perform. We believe that staying in Ireland allows them to do that.”

While Crowley aims to impress from the start this weekend, Prendergast swaps into the bench role.

Easterby said Prendergast handled news of his demotion well and pointed out that it has already been a huge Six Nations for the 22-year-old. The Leinster man is highly rated by Andy Farrell and his assistants, while Prendergast is clearly very talented. Having done some great things in this Six Nations as well as making his fair share of errors along the way, Ireland hope to see him kick on with his province in the coming months.

“If someone had said to him maybe eight, nice weeks ago, ‘You’ll have had four starts in the championship under your belt,’ he probably would have grabbed hold of that and run with it.

“He, like Jack, like Frawls [Ciarán Frawley], they’re good people first and foremost. They’re competitive, they want to start games, they want to get better and they want to keep adding to the group and Sam’s no different.

“He’s a young man who has unbelievable potential to kick on and compete for that position for the next 10 years with other players in his position. So I think he’ll reflect hopefully on this experience and go, ‘Right, this has given me a brilliant experience, a brilliant understanding of what it takes to play and perform and lead a team at this level’.

“Go back to Leinster and have a brilliant end to the season and keep getting better – that’s what he another players in his position are about. There’s a lot asked of those players playing in that position.

“There’s the outside influence of you guys [the media] and the public and the nation who want the 10 to be that talisman but there’s also the internal expectation of the group and wanting that player to lead the team.

“All of those things mean, I’m sure it’s been a pretty physically demanding time for Sam but also mentally challenging as well, but he’s dealt with it pretty well and he’s been no bother this week.

“He’s just cracked on and worked hard for the guys who are starting.”