'There's no second chance' - Ireland ready for Super Saturday

THERE DIDN’T SEEM to be too much stress around the Ireland set-up as they warmed up for their captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon, around 24 hours out from the Triple Crown decider against Scotland.

Aled Walters produced a football and the squad split into two teams for a boisterous battle that featured a fair few agricultural touches, as well as signs of genuine skill from Sam Prendergast and a couple of others. Tom O’Toole is a good goalie, it turns out.

“I didn’t touch the ball once, unfortunately,” said captain Caelan Doris.

“I’m not sure the standard was great overall, but it was a bit of craic.”

Of course, there will be nerves for Ireland as they wake tomorrow and think about their ‘cup final.’ The Triple Crown is up for grabs and the day could even bring greater Six Nations glory if France get beaten by England in Paris tomorrow night.

Ireland are keeping their thoughts on the job they have at hand against an in-form, confident Scottish side who are simply desperate to beat this Irish team.

“There’s no second chance here,” said Doris.

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“It’s down to how we start the game, how we get into it, a fast start, like we’ve spoken about over the last couple of weeks. It’s going to be important again. I think taking it moment by moment and really attacking the game, understanding that the win is the most important thing.

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“Obviously, there are bonus points and different permutations that come into it but how we start’s going to be important.”

Doris doesn’t want his team waiting for the home fans at the Aviva to get them going. He wants it to be the other way around.

“The way we play will hopefully get our fans into the game,” he said.

“We have three home games this year and they’ve made a big difference in all of them. The atmospheres have been very good. It’s a bit of a two-way thing. If we play well, we can get them in and that adds to the impact.”

Ireland are on an 11-game winning run over Scotland and most of those victories have been founded on high-quality work in the Irish pack.

Doris and co. are clear that it will take more of that to quell the Scots’ efforts tomorrow.

“I think set-piece has been an important part of that over the last number of years, breakdown as well,” he said.

“Scotland have a very quick speed of ball, I think the quickest in the tournament and they hold on to the ball very well as well. As a back row in particular, it’s going to be important to win that battle.

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“But I think just every kind of opportunity for collision, every contact with their pack is an important moment. We’ve seen some very good defensive moments from us in the past, so knocking them back and getting on top of them that way.

“So yeah, it is a very important battle up front.”

This is an exciting finale to a Six Nations campaign that started in worrying fashion for both Scotland, who lost to Italy on the opening weekend, and Ireland, who were well beaten by France in Round 1.

Doris is delighted that Ireland have turned things around to give themselves a shot at silverware.

“I think it would be a big stepping stone on this team’s journey, this team’s path,” he said of the prospect of Ireland retaining their Triple Crown.

“I think there’s been some good progression through the tournament and there’s a good feeling in camp at the minute. So it would further the belief definitely, and it would be something to reflect on and look back on with positive feelings.”