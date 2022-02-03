Earls set for scan on hamstring but Henshaw and Henderson make progress

KEITH EARLS WILL undergo a scan on the hamstring injury that ruled him out of possible involvement in Ireland’s clash with Wales this weekend in the Six Nations.

The Munster wing was injured during training yesterday and is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell also confirmed that centre Robbie Henshaw picked up an adductor issue late last week and was forced out of training sessions as a result, contributing to him missing out on the Wales game – with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose starting in midfield, as James Hume covers from the bench.

Second row Iain Henderson came up just short in his bid to return from an ankle injury in time for this weekend, but he should be available for the round two visit to Paris to take on France.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring is another to have suffered an injury in pre-Six Nations training, with his calf issue set to sideline him for a couple of weeks.

Farrell also said that Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune had “little bit of a niggle of a hamstring” last week meaning he missed some training, but he does start for his province against Connacht tomorrow night in the URC after Mack Hansen and Andrew Conway won the race to start on the wings for Ireland.

Earls, who is currently on 96 Ireland caps, appears to be the biggest injury concern for Ireland beyond this weekend.

“Keith had a hamstring strain yesterday and he is going for a scan today so we will know more about that later on today, but he is out,” said Farrell this afternoon.

“Robbie had a little bit of a niggle on an adductor towards the end of last week, a good few days of rehab has got him back up to speed again. He missed a couple of sessions there and that allowed the other three guys to get through his work. Robbie is fine but the rehab has done him good so Bundee and Ringer get to start.

“Iain is back training fully. We are topping him up every day. He is going great guns and he is certainly going to be fit for the start of next week.

“Rob [Baloucoune] was certainly close. To be fair to Rob, he came in and had a little bit of a niggle of a hamstring, nothing too serious which just set back his preparation towards the end of last week.

“He’s fine now, he’s trained away with us as well. Mack got the upper hand as far as preparation is concerned, he gets his chance to shine but Rob will play his part in the competition, I’m sure.

“Rob Herring had a calf injury as well which set him back a week or two.”

Farrell has also released Mike Lowry and Nick Timoney back to Ulster for tomorrow’s clash with Connacht, who welcome Cian Prendergast back after his stint as a development player with Ireland.

The Ulster trio will return to Ireland camp on Sunday evening as preparation begins for the France game.

