Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Connacht's Hansen starts for Ireland as Ulster man Hume included on bench

Robbie Henshaw misses out on the matchday 23 for the Wales clash on Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 1:08 PM
41 minutes ago 10,913 Views 36 Comments
https://the42.ie/5672350
Hansen at Ireland training in Portugal.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Hansen at Ireland training in Portugal.
Hansen at Ireland training in Portugal.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named Connacht’s Mack Hansen for a starting debut on the left wing in Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ].

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose start in midfield as Robbie Henshaw misses out on the matchday 23, with Ulster’s James Hume included on the bench.

Australian native Hansen, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his Cork-born mother, has been superb for Connacht since joining from the Brumbies last summer.

Hansen trained with Ireland last autumn but will now win his first cap this weekend with James Lowe, who wore Ireland’s number 11 shirt in November, absent due to a hamstring injury.  

23-year-old Hansen, whose preferred position is fullback and who can also play at out-half, has scored six tries in nine Connacht games so far this season and will look to bring his strong form into the Test game.

Meanwhile, Farrell has opted for Aki and Ringrose as his centre pairing for the Wales clash, with Hume included in the number 23 shirt as Henshaw misses out on selection.

Munster’s in-form Tadhg Beirne starts in the second row alongside James Ryan, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, but Iain Henderson has not returned from his ankle injury and Leinster’s Ryan Baird offers back-up from the bench.

In the front row, Farrell has gone for his high-impact combination of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong, while Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, and Finlay Bealham are tasked with making an impact off the bench.

The back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Jack Conan were impressive in November and start again this weekend, while Jamison Gibson-Park partners captain Johnny Sexton in the same halfback pairing that guided Ireland to victory over New Zealand in the autumn.

Hansen joins Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan in the back three, while the bench sees Joey Carbery picked ahead of Jack Carty as back-up to Sexton. 

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Mack Hansen
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ryan Baird
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Conor Murray
22. Joey Carbery
23. James Hume

Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie