Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

'We've shown we've guys that put their names in lights'- Ireland ready for England battle

Coach Heinrich Malan knows victory a must if they are to stay in the hunt for an unlikely Twenty20 World Cup semi-final berth.

1 hour ago 699 Views 0 Comments
Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan.
Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

ENGLAND CAPTAIN JOS Buttler warned his strongly fancied side they risk getting “hurt” if they underestimate Ireland at the Twenty20 World Cup.

And Ireland coach Heinrich Malan insists they are “really excited” by the task ahead, with victory a must if they are to stay in the hunt for an unlikely semi-final berth.

“We haven’t played them in white ball cricket for a long period of time, so it’ll be a nice challenge,” he said.

“We know that they’ve got a couple of skill sets that’ll be challenging, but I also think way we’ve played over a period of time that we’ve shown that we’ve got a couple of guys that have put their names in lights.

“And that’s the opportunity that we’re looking forward to, and hopefully we can come out tomorrow night firing.”

England launched their title charge by beating Afghanistan by five wickets in Perth on Saturday, with their bowling and fielding outstanding.

Sam Curran was the star with an incredible 5-10 – the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20I.

In contrast Ireland, who came through the preliminary round, were beaten by nine wickets by Sri Lanka in Hobart.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Despite the apparent gulf in class – England are ranked world number two and Ireland 12 – there will be no complacency with only the top two from the six-team group progressing to the semi-finals.

“We give them great respect, we expect a really tough game,” Buttler said ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We’ll prepare well, we’ll try and turn up on the day and assess conditions, see what’s in front of us, try and use our talent as best we can on the day to put pressure on them, and try and win the game.”

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie