Rice and Grealish start for England, Idah preferred to Ferguson

DECLAN RICE AND Jack Grealish will both start for England in today’s Uefa Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium, while Irish boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has preferred Adam Idah to Evan Ferguson from the off.

Seamus Coleman captains an Irish side whose starting formation is unclear: they played a back three under John O’Shea but Hallgrimsson has traditionally preferred a back four.

Caoimhín Kelleher starts in goal, with Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins the starting centre backs. Coleman could slide into a back three along with them if Ireland play with wing backs, which is possible given the selection of Matt Doherty and Robbie Brady. Jayson Molumby and Will Smallbone start in midfield, with Chiedozie Ogbene starting in attack with Idah and Sammie Szmodics.

Rice and Grealish start for England, meanwhile, with Carsley putting his stamp on the team by selecting Chelsea’s Levi Colwill at left-back. Marc Guehi and Harry Maguire start at centre-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Rice will play in midfield with Kobbie Mainoo, with Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka providing width either side of captain Harry Kane.

Ferguson is among the Irish substitutes.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 5pm.