Friday 8 November, 2019
Ireland's Euro qualifier away to Greece to be shown on RTÉ

The Girls in Green have a Group I game in Panionios, Athens, on Tuesday afternoon.

By Ben Blake Friday 8 Nov 2019, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,161 Views 1 Comment
Ireland's Louie Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe, Rianna Jarrett and Denise O'Sullivan in the new home kit.
THE WOMEN’S EURO 2021 qualifier between Greece and the Republic of Ireland will be aired live on RTÉ 2 next week. 

Vera Pauw’s side, who are currently second in Group I after two wins from two, are away in Panionios, Athens, on Tuesday afternoon. 

After a 2-0 win over Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium in September, the Girls in Green followed that up by defeating Ukraine 3-2 at the same venue. 

They will be aiming to keep up their 100% record against the Greeks, who lost 5-0 away to Germany before bouncing back with a 4-0 victory over Montenegro. 

This evening, it was confirmed that Irish fans will be able to watch the latest qualifier on RTÉ 2.

Kick-off is 1pm Irish time. 

