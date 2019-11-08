Ireland's Euro qualifier away to Greece to be shown on RTÉ

THE WOMEN’S EURO 2021 qualifier between Greece and the Republic of Ireland will be aired live on RTÉ 2 next week.
Vera Pauw’s side, who are currently second in Group I after two wins from two, are away in Panionios, Athens, on Tuesday afternoon.
After a 2-0 win over Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium in September, the Girls in Green followed that up by defeating Ukraine 3-2 at the same venue.
They will be aiming to keep up their 100% record against the Greeks, who lost 5-0 away to Germany before bouncing back with a 4-0 victory over Montenegro.
This evening, it was confirmed that Irish fans will be able to watch the latest qualifier on RTÉ 2.
Kick-off is 1pm Irish time.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)