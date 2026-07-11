'It's a good night at the office' - Farrell relieved on a day of firsts

THERE WAS DELIGHT for the four new caps, a bonus-point win, but a few bumps along the way.

Ireland’s 36-20 win over Japan means maximum return from the opening two rounds of the new Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell’s men played some cracking rugby at times in Newcastle, yet there were periods of the game where they stuttered and spluttered. Right up until the final minute, they struggled to truly shake off a gritty, sticky Brave Blossoms team.

Ireland made nine changes to their starting XV, as well as seven on the bench, so an error-strewn performance wasn’t a huge shock, albeit Farrell always demands the highest standards.

“I’d say more relieved than anything,” said Farrell of his feelings post-match at McDonald Jones Stadium.

“The scoreline is the scoreline and that’s the reality, but it flattered us probably a little bit, especially with the stop-start nature of the game, with the errors and stuff like that, but I was just saying to the lads – that happens in sport, especially when you tinker a lot.

“We put them under a lot of pressure as coaches this week with all the changes, different combinations, lads not playing for a long time and all of that.

“So all in all, with the experience that they have got and all the learnings and the takeaways, it’s a good night at the office for us, because there’s a lot to take.”

Farrell is of the view that this game against Japan will prove to be an educational experience. It was a night of firsts, including Tadhg Beirne captaining the team from the off for the first time.

Sean Jansen grabbed the headlines with his player-of-the-match performance at number eight on debut, while Billy Bohan, Sam Illo and Bryn Ward came off the bench for their first Ireland caps.

“For example, you look at the four debutants,” said Farrell of what could be learned.

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“How Sean Jansen actually attacked the game as a debutant, it’s a learning for everyone, you know?

“To be able to get man of the match and play as he did first up is a massive credit to him, so that’s great learnings for anyone coming in.

Sean Jansen with his father Fred, mother Kathleen, brother Ciarán and uncle Luke. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“And then, for the set piece to be under pressure, the scrum, for Sam and Billy to come on and to feel and cope with all that. Some good, some bad, but the learnings that they get from that is absolutely priceless.

“Even Sam and Billy in the carry sometimes – you feel the difference between the URC and international rugby. And they’ll use that, same for Bryn. They’ll use that and kick on.

“And others having the chance to wear the shirt after a while in positions that they want to play. There’s all sorts of stuff going on there that we can talk about in the future.

“It’s always a risk doing this but a calculated one that’s going to pay for us whether we won or not today. It just so happens that we got a bonus-point win and we roll on to a special week next week.”

Indeed, the All Blacks clash next weekend is now looming large. Jansen came off after 61 minutes of the Japan clash, with blindside flanker Jack Conan also being called ashore at that stage.

Farrell was asked if this was to rest Jansen up for possible involvement against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

“He had a stinger and Jack Conan had a bit of something going on as well, so you’ve two lads who are fresh who were ready to go and you don’t know what the outcome of those two lads was going to be,” said Farrell

“They looked good, but at the same time you give an opportunity to others as well.”

It was a big night for Ciarán Frawley as he wore Ireland’s number 10 shirt for the first time.

He had some classy involvements in the build-up to some of the Irish tries and also made a few errors, including a missed conversion, before moving to fullback for the closing stages as Harry Byrne came on at out-half.

“I mean you saw it yourself, some really good stuff and looked a real threat, especially early doors with ball in hand,” said Farrell of Frawley.

“Obviously the goal kick could affect somebody in that position, but I thought he rode that pretty well. I also thought that Harry came on and did pretty well.

“Again, it’s what they do with that now. It’s what the debutants do with it and the other lads who have not played for quite some time, what they do with that experience, whether they’re involved or not next week or what they do in pre-season or how they attack next season. They’ve got a sniff of what it’s all about now.”

Farrell and Eddie Jones ahead of the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell was pleased with the impact of his bench against Japan.

There were some good moments for the young Irish props, who had been singled out by Japan boss Eddie Jones pre-match.

“We got told that they were going to batter us in the second half in the scrum,” said Farrell.

“But that’s brilliant for Billy to feel that and to hear that and to go on and compete. And Sam and Tom Stewart as well, not many caps.

“So for them to feel that experience. I mean, it’s a Test match and they’re all there to be won. We’re playing for Ireland, you know? It matters. If we don’t give them the time and the experience, then what’s it all for? They rode it out.”

Bundee Aki came off the Irish bench in fired-up form, a week on from conceding that last-gasp penalty that nearly saw the Wallabies win in Sydney.

“Bundee has got a bundle of energy coming off the bench, that’s for sure, but I thought Robbie Henshaw was great tonight as well. Certainly defensively, he was back to being himself.

“We talk all the time about showing the way, showing the new lads how to behave in a green shirt and Robbie and Bundee and Jimmy [O'Brien] seemed in determined mood

tonight, for sure.”