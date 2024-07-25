Ireland 7s' Olympic medals dream ended by defending champions Fiji

Fiji 19

Ireland 15

THE IRELAND MEN’S 7s team’s dream of winning Olympic medals has been ended by the defending back-to-back champions Fiji.

James Topping’s side led 15-7 early in the second half of their quarter-final at Stade de France but some characteristic Fijian magic helped them to push in front, although the last try was a controversial one.

Ireland had possession in the dying moments of the game but couldn’t find a winning score as Fiji held on to earn a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Fiji, the back-to-back champions, have now won all 16 of their matches at the last three Olympics and will take on the winners of the quarter-final between Australia and the US.

Fiji’s brilliance ensured a nightmare start for Ireland as they scored with the very first attack of the game, Iosefo Masi Baleiwairiki firing out a strong fend and streaking away to score from inside his own half.

But Ireland responded with composure, earning field position for Chay Mullins – starting in place of the injured Jordan Conroy – to produce a fine finish in the right corner, bringing Topping’s men back to within two points at 7-5.

And they had a superb end to the first half as they struck from a scrum in the Fijian 22, swinging the ball wide left for Mullins to deliver another muscular finish for his second try.

Chay Mullins scores for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

With Mark Roche’s conversion unsuccessful from out wide again, Ireland led 10-7 heading into the second half and they made a brilliant start.

They attacked from deep, swept into the Fijian 22 and showed patience before Zac Ward forced his way into the left corner for their third try.

With five minutes remaining, Ireland led 15-7.

As expected, the Fijians fired in response. They came up with a stunning 95-metre try finished by Joji Nasova and then pulled ahead in controversial circumstances when Waisea Nacuqu regathered the restart to score even though it appeared there may have been a knock-on when it was batted towards him. With the TMO in 7s only consulted for in-goal decisions, it couldn’t be checked.

Terio Tamani Veilawa converted, leaving his side 19-15 to the good.

Ireland did have one last push for a winning try, with Fiji lucky to avoid a yellow card for persistent penalty offences, but it wasn’t to be.

Topping’s men now go into the 5th to 8th place play-offs on Saturday, while Fiji march on into the semi-finals.

Fiji scorers:

Tries: Iosefo Masi Baleiwairiki, Joji Nasova, Waisea Nacuqu

Conversions: Iowane Teba [1 from 2], Terio Tamani Veilawa [1 from 1]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Chay Mullins [2], Zac Ward

Conversions: Mark Roche [0 from 3]

FIJI: Selesitino Ravutaumada, Kaminieli Rasaku, Iowane Teba, Jerry Tuwai (captain), Iosefo Masi Baleiwairiki, Joseva Talacolo, Raisuqe Josaia.

Replacements: Filipe Sauturaga, Waisea Nacuqu, Terio Tamani Veilawa, Joji Nasova, Jeremaia Matana.

IRELAND: Chay Mullins, Gavin Mullin, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Harry McNulty (captain), Zac Ward, Niall Comerford.

Replacements: Andrew Smith, Hugo Keenan, Hugo Lennox, Jordan Conroy, Jack Kelly.

Referee: Nick Hogan [New Zealand].