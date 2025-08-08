Ireland finish third as Netherlands claim Aga Khan Trophy

IRELAND FINISHED third as the Netherlands claimed the Aga Khan Trophy in the 2025 Dublin Horse Show at the RDS.

It was a third podium in succession for Michael Blake’s men since winning the event in 2022, as the quartet of Frank Schuttert, Kevin Jochem, William Greve, and Harrie Smolders triumphed.

A total of four faults meant the home team finished third behind the Dutch, who were the only team to finish on a zero score, and runners-up Germany, who had produced the same score as Ireland but in a faster time.

Advertisement

The Irish team narrowly missed out on second place as both they and the Germans only had one pole down across their scoring rounds.

In the event’s climax, Harrie Smolders and Isis could keep their cool to complete a flawless final round and hand the Dutch victory.

Youngsters Tom Wachman and Seamus Hughes Kennedy, 20 and 23 respectively, both impressed with double clears each, while more experienced pair Cian O’Connor and Denis Lynch kept the ship steady for the Irish.

Defending champions USA had to settle for fourth, with Great Britain in fifth, Canada in sixth, Mexico in seventh and Switzerland in eighth place.

“We tried really, really hard, and the lads were phenomenal. Seamus and Tom having double clears on their Aga Khan debut shows just how good they are,” Blake said afterwards.

“We were up against very strong teams out there. You look at the strength of the Germans, who we were level with on four faults, and it was an extremely good American team who finished behind us – that makes the result that bit better, even though we’re disappointed not to win.

“You would have to be pleased, we’re creating depth that a lot of other nations don’t have, and eventually, depth is going to pay off.

“If you look at it, zero is what is needed to win five-star Nations Cups — that’s how we won our two earlier this year, and that’s what won here today. We made very few mistakes today, but it was the mistakes that cost us. Nonetheless, I’m very proud.”

The Dublin Horse Show continues on Saturday with the Defender Puissance taking centre stage, before the action culminates with Sunday’s Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland.