This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland

Captain Rory Best was pleased with an excellent set-piece outing for his pack.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,776 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4486524

Murray Kinsella reports from Edinburgh

FOLLOWING AN AFTERNOON where Ireland won 100% of their own ball from the lineout and scrum, as well as stealing two Scotland throws out of touch, Rory Best could reflect on a job well done from himself and his pack.

A 22-13 success over Gregor Townsend’s side in Edinburgh saw Ireland get back to winning ways but captain Best saw major scope for improvement in the three-try victory.

Rory Best lifts the Centenary Quaich Rory Best lifts the Centenary Quaich. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

There was at least some relief at lifting the pressure that came after a home defeat to England last weekend, and Best wants Ireland to push forward from here over the course of the next three rounds of the Six Nations, starting against Italy on 24 February.

It was telling that Best pointed to Ireland’s desire to become a more fluid force in attack after that aspect of their game fired only intermittently in Murrayfield.

“I think it was a different pressure but we’re back now to the pressure that we put on ourselves,” said Best. “We’d ideally like to play better and with more fluidity than we did today, probably get on the front foot more than we did.

“Defensively, they came off the line very hard and worked hard at the breakdown. We’ll go back to the pressure we put on and the coaches put on us. We want to be better.

“Last week was a very strange week. We felt we’d done alright in some areas, and were pretty poor in others with some silly mistakes. But we don’t strive for alright – we want to be the best we can be and last week wasn’t it.

“Mentally and emotionally, we took a step forward.”

Ireland’s defence was strong after a dip against England – when they conceded four tries on home soil.

The single try Scotland managed was from an intercept, again highlighting the struggles Ireland had with their attack at times. Overall, it was much-improved from defence coach Andy Farrell’s charges.

Rob Kearney celebrates after the game Rob Kearney applauds the Irish support. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland’s kicking must make rapid improvement after two poor showings in a row now, with head coach Joe Schmidt expressing his disappointment at that element of the performance post-match.

The set-piece was perhaps most satisfying of all, as Connacht lock Quinn Roux stepped up to the responsibility of calling the lineout with comfort, Ireland winning all 11 of their own throws and picking off two of Scotland’s.

“I think we were pleased by that area of the game,” said Best.

“I think it’s an area of the game that we work very hard on. Feeky [scrum coach Greg Feek] and Simon [Easterby, forwards coach], and Quinn and the front five, we put a lot of time in there and whenever you have a good day it’s very satisfying.

“But I think it’s one part of a bigger team performance. There is that pressure because we want to play off the set-piece and get good ball for our dangerous backs.”

As we saw for Jacob Stockdale’s try, Ireland can be lethal when the platform is good from Best and co.

Progress made but plenty more to come.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    DUNDALK
    O'Connor 'by no means' done with England after stunning comeback strike
    O'Connor 'by no means' done with England after stunning comeback strike
    Dundalk claim the President's Cup despite O'Connor's goalscoring Cork City return
    As it happened: Cork City v Dundalk, 2019 President's Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie