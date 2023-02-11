The world's two best teams battle for Six Nations supremacy in Dublin today

THE MOST CONCERNING words to come out of France camp this week were delivered by centre Gaël Fickou, a big leader in the team and now their most-capped player ever in the Six Nations.

By way of explaining why les Bleus looked uncharacteristically sluggish during last weekend’s 29-24 win over Italy, Fickou stressed that they had gone hard in training before their opening clash against the Italians.

The French, he claimed, had today in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ] in mind.

“We trained to hit our peak against Ireland,” said 28-year-old Fickou.

This is the big one for Fabien Galthié’s side. Reports from France say that they feel it’s something of an affront to hear so many people talk about Ireland as the number one team in the world. The French are the reigning Grand Slam champions and have won 14 games in a row, after all.

They have won their three most recent meetings against the Irish, meaning Andy Farrell has yet to taste victory against the French during his tenure. Farrell has taken down the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies, and others but France are the one team he hasn’t beaten.

This afternoon’s clash at the Aviva Stadium promises to be an epic between number one and number two in the world, whatever way you argue they should be ranked. There surely aren’t too many arguments against the suggestion that Ireland and France have been the two best teams in Test rugby over the last year. If France win or draw today, they officially move to number one in World Rugby’s rankings.

After flogging his squad with a heavy-duty fortnight of training in Capbreton – close to Bayonne on the southwest coast of France – ahead of the Italy game, Galthié opted to keep his squad in Rome for most of this week as they rested as much as possible with a six-day turnaround. The French boss hopes to see plenty of energy today.

Advertisement

Billy Stickland / INPHO France at their captain's run yesterday. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have had an extra day to recover from their bonus-point win over Wales last weekend, but they have lost another starter with Dan Sheehan ruled out due to a hamstring injury. He joins Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, and Robbie Henshaw on the injury list.

That’s encouragement for France, of course, but they have absentees of their own. Jonathan Danty, Cameron Woki, Gabin Villiere, and Peato Mauvaka – crucial men in the Grand Slam success – are sidelined. French rugby’s depth is impressive but they are likely to be missed today.

So Ireland have their own reasons to be confident. They could point out that France’s unbeaten 2022 included bringing a second-string squad to Japan for a two-Test summer tour, rather than a series success against an All Blacks group fighting for their lives.

The French had an ideal run of three home games in the Six Nations last year, including the visits of Ireland and England, so this year is different.

This meeting between the sides is also different because Johnny Sexton is fit. He has missed Ireland’s defeats to the French in the last two years. It barely needs to be mentioned that he’s a game-changer for Ireland.

For most people, the bounce of a ball or the kicking of a penalty will decide this one. Even without a few first-choice players, Ireland are four-point favourites.

The French have opted for exactly the same starting XV as last weekend, although there are two changes on the bench as relentless Toulouse flanker François Cros and rapid Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud come into the 23.

The unchanged side means there are plenty of familiar threats for Ireland, with halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack capable of game-breaking moments. Dupont’s freakish strength and balance mean he can create even when surrounded by defenders, while Ntamack’s more languid skillset includes the kind of cross-kicks we saw against Italy last weekend.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO The Irish matchday 23. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Thomas Ramos is at fullback again, preferred to the fit-again Melvyn Jaminet as Galthié looks for more of a playmaking influence from the number 15 shirt. Fickou is the defensive captain but he’s more than that, offering passing and short kicking ability too.

Whatever about the stardust in the backline, it’s this French pack that causes most concern. Behemoth pair Uini Atonio and Paul Willemse give the tighthead side of their scrum serious ballast, with Romain Taofifenua offering more of it as second row cover off the bench.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

It’s a shame that we don’t get to see Sheehan opposite France hooker Julien Marchand, who has a strong claim as the best in the world in this position.

The French back row includes superb number eight Grégory Alldritt, a year older than Caelan Doris and similarly complete. He and Marchand are the two biggest jackal threats to Ireland’s hopes for quick ball in attack.

As for Ireland, the only change sees Rob Herring come in for the injured Sheehan. The Ulsterman is generally excellent at set-piece time and while he isn’t the same power athlete as Sheehan, he can smash people in the tackle. Rónan Kelleher returns to add more dynamism to the Irish bench.

Farrell will hope to see more of the ultra-clinical accuracy that Ireland showed in the opening 25 minutes against Wales. A fast start is key again given that Farrell’s men have trailed the French at half-time of their three most recent meetings.

With a thrilling atmosphere anticipated in Dublin today, it would be another big statement from Ireland to add France to their list of conquests.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rob Herring

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Iain Henderson

20. Jack Conan

21. Craig Casey

22. Ross Byrne

23. Bundee Aki

France:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Ethan Dumortier

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antonie Dupont (captain)

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Uini Atonio

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Paul Willemse

6. Anthony Jelonch

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Gregory Aldritt

Replacements:

16. Gaetan Barlot

17. Reda Wardi

18. Sipili Falatea

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Francois Cros

21. Sekou Macalou

22. Baptiste Couilloud

23. Mathieu Jalibert

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.