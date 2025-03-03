Doris and Conan make progress as Ireland call up four players

IRELAND SAY THAT captain Caelan Doris continues to make “positive strides” with his recovery from a knee injury and it’s hoped he will be available to return against France in Saturday’s huge Six Nations game in Dublin.

His fellow back row Jack Conan is in the same boat as he recovers from a back injury, with optimism around both players.

However, doubts remain over hooker Rónan Kelleher and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong.

Kelleher missed the win over Wales two weekends ago due to a neck issue, while Furlong has yet to feature in this championship because of a calf injury.

Furlong “will continue his rehabilitation and a decision on his availability, as well as that of Rónan Kelleher, will be made later in the week,” said the IRFU in a statement.

Meanwhile, out-half Ciarán Frawley is on course to be available for selection following his recent concussion while playing for Ireland A.

The fact that Ulster tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has been added to the Ireland squad suggests a concerning outlook for Furlong, with O’Toole returning to the mix having missed the opening two rounds of the Six Nations due to suspension.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has also called up another back row option in Max Deegan, as well as the uncapped pair of Leinster wing Tommy O’Brien and Connacht second row Darragh Murray.

26-year-old O’Brien has been of interest to the Irish coaching staff for some time but has been unlucky with injuries, while 23-year-old lock Murray has also featured for Emerging Ireland and the Ireland A team.

Easterby is due to announce his matchday 23 to face France on Thursday afternoon.