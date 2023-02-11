Ireland continue to live up to the hype as France become latest statement scalp

A CONFESSION. BEFORE kick-off at Aviva Stadium this writer wondered if maybe, just maybe, today’s blockbuster Six Nations clash in Dublin wouldn’t live up to the hype.

There was some logic behind that train of thought. France had been sluggish and wasteful against Italy in round one. Ireland were down a string of frontliners. Maybe this would be more of a grind than all the giddy build-up suggested.

No such fear. Ireland’s 32-19 win was a contest that fully lived up to the billing, the top two teams in the world rankings serving up a Six Nations cracker at a wonderfully loud and lively Aviva Stadium.

If this is what’s lying in wait come the World Cup, sign us up.

This was a game both camps had been eyeing up for some time and a large travelling French support brought brilliant colour to the occasion. Many of them had gone all out, donning the classic breton stripes and beret. Nearly all were in their seats a good 20 minutes before quick-off as the first chorus of the La Marseillaise rang around the ground.

Thankfully, those on the pitch were just as up for it as those in the stands.

Across an utterly breathless and at times bonkers first half both sides rolled through the hits, with the two stars of the show playing leading roles.

Antoine Dupont, the prince of French rugby, repeatedly slipped through clusters of green shirts as if he’d dipped himself in baby oil before taking the field. He’s not all quick flicks and fast feet either – at one point in the second half it looked as though the scrum-half would carry Mack Hansen all the way back to France. A master at work.

And what of the hometown hero? The playful early boos directed towards Johnny Sexton were a reminder of his own colourful history with this fixture. Here we had Sexton loops, late hits on Sexton and even an old deep cut, a full-sprint Sexton burst down the touchline.

Billy Stickland / INPHO France’s Ethan Dumortier with Conor Murray of Ireland. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Those two conductors were ably supported by a collection of wonderfully gifted athletes. It only took a matter of minutes for this contest to ignite, and it was immediately clear it was going to be a special occasion.

Across that frantic opening period both sides delivered moments that showcased just why they currently occupy the top two positions in the world rankings.

On days like today, this Ireland team are a joy to watch.

Andy Farrell and Mike Catt have constructed a quite remarkable all-action attacking gameplan; a system that asks everyone to play their part and take risks on the ball, regardless of the number on the back of their shirt.

Tighthead is a prime example. It’s not that long since there were concerns surrounding the drop-off from Tadhg Furlong to Finlay Bealham, who might well be Ireland’s most improved player over the past 12 months. The Connacht man was brilliant in Cardiff last weekend and here he was stepping up again today, locking down his side of the scrum while his soft hands opened the door for Hugo Keenan to strike for Ireland’s first try.

Ireland’s second was even better. Just minutes after being ripped open by Damian Penaud – we’ll come back to that – James Lowe charged at the corner and with half of his body heading for the lower rows of the West Stand, somehow managed to ground the ball one-handed, his toes just skimming the grass. If the groundsman had left an extra half inch on the turf it might have been a different story.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO France’s Antoine Dupont. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

That moment came shortly after France had conjured up a try which displayed everything that makes Fabien Gatlhtié’s men such an exciting watch. Breaking from deep, Damian Penaud left an Irish defensive system which has looked so solid over the past 12 months panicked and scrambling; the winger jinking through gaps and slipping off tackles before a quick exchange with Anthony Jelonch, Penaud taking the return pass and making a beeline to the corner to finish a stunning move.

It was a mile a minute and everything you hoped the game would be. Pure, unfiltered sporting bliss.

Then a fly in the drink. Given the spotlight on head injuries it is simply baffling that Uini Atonio didn’t see red after his right shoulder cracked into the cheek of Rob Herring, a hit that floored the big Ulster prop and resulted in him being forced off for a HIA. Herring – who was starting a Six Nations game for the first time since 2021 – didn’t return to the action. How disappointing to have another controversial decision around head injuries muddy a brilliant 40 minutes of rugby.

By half-time Ireland had wrestled their way into a 22-16 lead thanks to a further try from Andrew Porter and a Sexton penalty. They will have felt it should have been more.

The second 40 was less-incident packed but just as gripping. Think a good, tense game of Cluedo following an hour of Hungry Hippos.

After the break Ireland outscored their visitors 10-3, and Farrell will likely have learned more about his team than he did across that free-flowing, high-scoring first half.

They will have been disappointed to leave a couple of chances behind but the positives far, far outweighed the negatives.

With Sexton forced off shortly after the break, Ross Byrne again provided quality cover off the bench and along with Munster’s Craig Casey, the two halfbacks did an excellent job of steering Ireland over their line. Any fears around the depth in both positions continues to ease.

Others stepped up too, with the excellent Stuart McCloskey producing a huge turnover under pressure, Bundee Aki lifting the energy off the bench and Tom O’Toole showing up well after replacing Bealham.

James Crombie / INPHO Tom O'Toole had a good impact off the bench. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

We could keep going, but the scrum must get a mention. Previous Ireland packs have had sleepless nights after facing Les Bleus but this group can sleep soundly tonight. After dismissing the Springboks in November, this was another important box ticked against bigger, stronger opponents.

Yet all the while it felt as though an insurance score would be needed. This was France, after all, and they have a habit of leaving it late to break hearts.

It finally arrived as the game entered the closing 10 minutes, and it again highlighted another impressive quality of this Ireland team – riding tough passages of play before delivering a killer blow.

With defenders hanging out of him, Caelan Doris kept his composure to spin the ball out to Garry Ringrose, who had looked in need of a good lie down just a few minutes beforehand. Summoning up one final, clinical ounce of strength, the centre pushed away one defender and than raced past another two for the bonus-point try. Byrne’s conversion handed Ireland a 13-point advantage with seven minutes to play.

Seven minutes to savour. Seven minutes to soak it all up. The Grand Slam champions dethroned and held to just one try. Another special win by a special team.

The travelling French supporters who added so much throughout sang their players off the pitch. After all, they too had played their part in this epic.

Wouldn’t it be something to see them do it all again later this year?

