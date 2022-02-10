Membership : Access or Sign Up
Johnny Sexton ruled out of Ireland's trip to Paris as Carbery starts at 10

The Ireland captain suffered a hamstring injury in training yesterday.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 11:08 AM
IRELAND HAVE BEEN dealt a huge blow ahead of their Six Nations trip to Paris this weekend with captain and out-half Johnny Sexton ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury in training yesterday, meaning that Munster’s Joey Carbery has been named in the number 10 shirt for what will be the first Six Nations start of his career.

Carbery only returned to action from a fractured elbow last weekend, playing 16 minutes off the bench for Ireland in their win over Wales.

Connacht’s Jack Carty has been included on the bench as the back-up out-half for the game at Stade de France on Saturday [KO 4.45pm Irish time], while second row James Ryan has taken over as Ireland captain.

Otherwise, head coach Andy Farrell has opted for the same team as last weekend’s opening-round victory against Wales.

There are two further alterations to the Ireland bench, with Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw returning from injury issues in place of Ryan Baird and James Hume.

Farrell will hope the two experienced British and Irish Lions can make a big impact as replacements in what is expected to be a ferociously competitive clash with les Bleus

Ireland’s most recent visit to Paris saw them beaten 35-27 in the 2020 Six Nations but the trip before that in 2018 was a memorable one as Sexton’s late drop goal got their Grand Slam campaign up and running.

Ireland will have to do it without their talisman this Saturday.

Ireland (v France):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Andrew Conway
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. Mack Hansen
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. James Ryan (captain)
  • 6. Caelan Doris
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

  • 16. Dan Sheehan
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Iain Henderson
  • 20. Peter O’Mahony
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Jack Carty
  • 23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Angus Gardner [RA].

