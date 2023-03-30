Dannah O'Brien gets first Six Nations start at out-half for Ireland against France

OUT-HALF DANNAH O’Brien will make her first TikTok Women’s Six Nations start on Saturday against France in Cork (KO 3.15pm Virgin Media One).

Head coach Greg McWilliams has made five changes to the team which lost 31-5 to Wales.

Vicky Irwin and O’Brien are selected to start in the Ireland backline, with Christy Haney, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird all named in the pack.

Clara Nielson and Kathryn Buggy comes into the match day squad.

Introducing the Ireland Match Day Squad to face France at Musgrave Park! 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #TikTokW6N — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 30, 2023

The Ireland back three remains unchanged with Méabh Deely continuing at full-back and Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan named on the wings. With Enya Breen ruled out of the remainder of the championship through injury, Irwin comes into the midfield to partner Aoife Dalton.

O’Brien’s Leinster team-mate Molly Scuffil-McCabe is retained at scrum-half.

Up front, Linda Djougang switches to loosehead to pack down alongside Neve Jones and Haney. Captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan make up the second row pairing, with Dorothy Wall joined in the back row by Moore at openside flanker and Nic a Bháird at number eight.

Uncapped duo Nielson and Buggy are named among the replacements alongside Sadhbh McGrath, Hannah O’Connor and Brittany Hogan, while Nicole Cronin, Anna McGann – who is set for her first XVs appearance since last year’s Six Nations – and Lauren Delany provide the backline reinforcements.

McWilliams said: “Last week was a disappointing start to the campaign for us but we turned the page quickly and were honest with ourselves. We know this journey is going to take time and require patience, and we are working hard as a group to learn those lessons and make positive progress every time we step on the field.”

Ireland

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) (3)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) (13)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (3)

12. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster) (2)

11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) (3)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (3)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) (5)

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (25)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) (14)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) (6)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (30) (Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) (11)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) (17)

7. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) (6)

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster) (5)