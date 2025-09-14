Ireland get World Cup quarter-final shot against familiar France

CONFIDENCE MIGHT HAVE taken a hit last weekend as New Zealand put 40 points on Ireland but still, the Irish fans arriving in Exeter in the last couple of days have brought hope with them.

France are firm favourites for today’s World Cup quarter-final [KO 1pm, RTÉ]. They have earned that status over the long term by finishing third at the last three editions of this competition, as well as through their ongoing winning streak against Ireland, which dates back to 2017. The French have only ever lost three times to the Irish.

And in the short-term, France have shown their quality as they followed up a stop-start win over Italy in their opener by hammering Brazil and South Africa. Facing Ireland should certainly be a big step up for les Bleues, but there has been a sense that they’ve been moving up through the gears over the last three weekends.

And yet, the Irish hopes today will be high, both among the squad and in the stands of the 15,600-capacity Sandy Park.

The eagerly anticipated return of Aoife Wafer from her knee injury is one of the biggest reasons for optimism. The 22-year-old is among the best players in the world and a totemic figure for Scott Bemand’s team. Her ball-carrying and defensive breakdown skills are super strengths that can alter the momentum of games. It’s obviously a huge ask for Wafer to get straight back up to speed in a World Cup quarter-final after five months out of action but this was always the game she and Ireland had targeted.

There was further positivity for Ireland with clever playmaking fullback Stacey Flood passed fit following her worrying foot injury against New Zealand, while efficient blindside flanker Fiona Tuite, punchy replacement loosehead Ellena Perry, and astute sub centre/out-half Enya Breen have also been included after being sidelined last weekend.

Ireland will have lots of support in Exeter. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Sadly, the highly influential Edel McMahon is absent for this quarter-final but Ireland still have lots of back row quality with Wafer and Tuite returning on either side of the relentless Brittany Hogan, and the powerful Grace Moore primed to impact off the bench.

All in all, Bemand and co. are probably happy with how things have worked out on the injury front, although it’s worth pointing out that Dorothy Wall and Erin King – both ruled out of the World Cup before it began – may be missed in a game of this magnitude.

Because the sense is that Ireland are going to need to go to a new level here to shock France and earn a glorious semi-final, almost certainly against hosts England, who face Scotland later today.

Bemand’s team were in a tight battle with the French in Belfast during the Six Nations this year, nearly levelling the game with just over 10 minutes left. But even though the French lost silky centre Gabrielle Vernier to a red card early in the second half, they finished strongly to win 27-15 and continue their streak against Ireland. It was a far cry from heavy defeats of the past and Bemand saw it as an encouraging performance, but the Irish coaches will certainly expect a much better showing from the French today.

It’s worth noting that France were taken apart by England in a warm-up game before this World Cup, but the view from their camp is that they’ve been growing nicely throughout the competition.

The classy Pauline Bourdon Sansus remains key at scrum-half, the likes of second row Madoussou Fall Raclot offer power and skill up front, while 7s flyer Joanna Grisez has impressed in a dangerous backline. The French have a few fresh faces who weren’t there for the Six Nations clash with Ireland, but lots of these players are very familiar.

France might not be as glamorous as New Zealand, as jaw-droppingly powerful as England, or as dazzling as Canada, but their game is a nice blend of the other contenders’ strengths.

Joanna Grisez is a threat on the wing for France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

All of which means Ireland will have to peak in Exeter today. Their journey to this point has been a thrill to track, but this game will require a performance of the highest calibre.

Skipper Sam Monaghan and her team will need to find extra power in the collisions and defend with the kind of hyper alertness that wasn’t there on occasion against New Zealand. Out-half Dannah O’Brien will be at the heart of the kicking game again, but Ireland need far greater variety in that area.

If Ireland can do those things, their lethal outside backs might do real damage. Béibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Flood, and in-form centre pairing Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins need to get lots of touches in good positions.

It would be a big upset win, but Ireland have weapons that give their ‘Green Wave’ of support hope in this quarter-final.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins; Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (captain); Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, Ellena Perry, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Grace Moore, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Anna McGann.

FRANCE: Morgane Bourgeois; Joanna Grisez, Marine Ménager (co-captain), Gabrielle Vernier, Kelly Arbey; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Yllana Brosseau, Agathe Gérin, Rose Bernadou; Manae Feleu (co-captain), Madoussou Fall Raclot; Axelle Berthoumieu, Léa Champon, Charlotte Escudero.

Replacements: Manon Bigot, Annaëlle Deshaye, Assia Khalfaoui, Hina Ikahehegi, Séraphine Okemba, Téani Feleu, Alexandra Chambon, Emilie Boulard.

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron [South Africa].