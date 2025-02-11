Ireland 'optimistic' that Furlong will be back for Wales clash

IRELAND SAY THEY are “optimistic” that Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen, and Joe McCarthy will be available for selection in the Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday 22 February.

Tighthead prop Furlong has yet to feature in this Six Nations after he suffered a recurrence of his calf injury during their pre-championship training camp in Portugal but his return would be a big boost heading into the closing three rounds.

Advertisement

Second row McCarthy is another player who has yet to play in this Six Nations having suffered a nasty head injury in training a few days before the opening clash with England. His concussion also ruled him out of last weekend’s win over Scotland.

Hansen was on the right wing against England and was named to start again last weekend but withdrew from the Scotland clash due to a hamstring injury.

However, Ireland said it was a precautionary decision rather than a long-term issue and Hansen seems likely to be available to interim head coach Simon Easterby for the clash with Wales.

A statement from the IRFU says Furlong, McCarthy, and Hansen continue to make “good progress” ahead of the Wales game in Cardiff.

Ireland have released wider squad players back to their provinces for this weekend’s URC action but Easterby’s core group will gather in Dublin on Wednesday evening for a short training camp before having a rest weekend.

Meanwhile, the Six Nations has confirmed that France out-half Romain Ntamack will be available to face Ireland in round four as long as he completes World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme.

A statement from the Six Nations clarifies that Ntamack’s suspension for a high tackle against Wales in the opening round will cover les Bleus‘ clash with Italy in the third round, but he should be clear to take on Ireland in Dublin.