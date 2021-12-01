Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's eleven-goal hammering of Georgia attracts record TV audience

The men’s FAI Cup final also attracted an increased number of viewers.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 1:06 PM
46 minutes ago 908 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5616787
Diane Caldwell with Katie McCabe.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Diane Caldwell with Katie McCabe.
Diane Caldwell with Katie McCabe.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team broke more than one record in their trouncing of Georgia at Tallaght Stadium last night.

An 11-0 win was the biggest competitive victory ever registered by an Irish men’s or women’s senior international team, and it attracted a record television audience for a women’s international on RTÉ. 

An average of 209,000 viewers tuned in, which was 18% of those watching TV at the time. Numbers peaked at 340,000 towards the end of the game, as Ireland chased their record. 

There were an additional 10,100 streams of the game on the RTÉ Player. 

The victory puts Ireland in second place in their World Cup qualifying group, which would earn them a play-off should they stay there. They are a point clear of Finland, second seeds in the group and their prime rivals for the runners-up spot. 

Ireland’s next qualifier is away to leaders Sweden on 12 April next year, followed by a rescheduled qua

“On a historic night on the pitch the audience at home showed yet again the desire to see this group progress to an even bigger stage”, said RTÉ’s Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett. “We are delighted to be able to showcase such sporting professionals and positive role models to all age groups and look forward to the Sweden game in April.”

The men’s FAI Cup final on Sunday, meanwhile, attracted an increase in audience on previous years. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Average viewers were 131,500, which peaked at 310,700 ahead of the penalty shoot-out. It attracted an audience share of 14%, described by industry sources as “healthy.” 

The 2020 final – staged behind closed doors – 121,400 viewers while the 2019 final averaged 129,00 viewers. That final also went to a shootout, and peaked at 291,000 viewers. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie