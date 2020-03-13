This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Euro 2021 qualifier against Germany next month to be played behind closed doors

The game is scheduled for 11 April.

By Paul Dollery Friday 13 Mar 2020, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5045783
The Ireland women's national team pictured before Wednesday's win against Montenegro.
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

IF THE GAME goes ahead, no spectators will be permitted to attend the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming meeting with Germany in the 2021 Women’s European Championship qualifiers.

The first of two meetings between the top two sides in Group I is scheduled to take place at the Preußenstadion in Münster on Saturday, 11 April. 

With the game just over four weeks away, the DFB – German football’s governing body – said today that the current plan is for it to be played behind closed doors.

The decision has been taken by local authorities from the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

“The DFB will give updates on refunds for purchased tickets via the online ticket store,” a DFB statement added.

On the back of Wednesday’s 3-0 win away to Montenegro – which was also closed to spectators – Ireland hold a one-point lead over the Germans, who have the benefit of a game in hand.

In their bid to qualify for a major tournament for the first time, Vera Pauw’s side are also scheduled to play away to Ukraine on 5 June before concluding their Group I campaign with a home game against Germany on 22 September.

