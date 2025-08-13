Gutsy Ireland hold Germany to draw but unable to reach EuroHockey semi-finals

Ireland 0

Germany 0

IRELAND PRODUCED AN impressive performance to hold Germany to a draw in their final pool stage match but were unable to progress to the EuroHockey semi-finals.

Playing against the tournament hosts, and world number six side, Ireland needed a two-goal win in order to advance in Monchengladbach.

They fell short after creating several chances throughout the clash. Mikayla Power won a penalty corner which was well saved and cleared before Emily Kealy advanced to win a penalty stroke in the first quarter.

Hannah McLoughlin stepped up to take the set piece, and saw her effort saved by Julia Sonntag.

Ireland had another penalty corner in the closing minutes of the opening quarter, but McLoughlin was denied again.

Ireland maintained their intensity in the second quarter, creating plenty of chances from turnovers. But a strong German defence kept them at bay as the sides went into the half-time break on level terms.

Germany were reduced to 10 players with a green card after a foul on Sarah McAuley. And while Ireland made use of the numerical advantage, Germany broke through for a shot on goal which was saved by Elizabeth Murphy.

Two late green cards for Ireland’s Roisin Upton and Niamh Carey meant Ireland were down two players for the remaining minutes but the tie was still scoreless by the end of the third quarter.

Ireland continued to hunt down the two-goal target but were unable to break the deadlock in the final quarter.

They will now play Scotland and England in two final crossover matches in Monchengladbach to close out their EuroHockey Championship 2025 campaign.

“We went toe-to-toe with Germany in front of a home crowd,” Ireland Head Coach Gareth Grundie said after the game.

“We certainly had our opportunities; I think if one had gone in in the first quarter it certainly would have put them under pressure.

“I think the damage was probably already done on Monday against France. If we had come out of that game with a result, then Germany needing to win tonight would have given us a real opportunity.”