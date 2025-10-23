RTÉ to televise Ireland's three group games in the U17 World Cup

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED they will have live TV coverage of Ireland’s three group games in the U17 World Cup, which starts in Qatar next month.

Coln O’Brien’s side will compete at the tournament for the first time with their three matches set to broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

Ireland open their campaign when they face Panama on Wednesday 5 November at 12.30pm (Irish time).

They then take on Uzbekistan on Saturday 8 November at 3.45pm, before wrapping up the group stages with a game against Paraguay on Tuesday 11 November at 1.30pm.

Should Ireland qualify for the knockout stages, broadcast details will be confirmed at a later date.

Ireland named their squad for the tournament this week, with Shamrock Rovers pair Michael Noonan and Victor Ozhianvuna returning to the setup.

O’Brien is boosted with the return of Noonan, Arsenal-bound Ozhianvuna and former Shelbourne defender Finn Sherlock. All three missed out on warm-up games in Pinatar with Noonan featuring for the Ireland U21s squad in the last two international windows.

There is also a place on the plane for 16-year-old Sean Spaight who is named in the squad with his Dundalk teammate Vincent Leonard.

The Dundalk pair are two of seven players from League of Ireland First Division clubs with Corey Sheridan, Josh Cullen and Gavin McAteer representing Finn Harps, Ryan Butler of Wexford and Goodness Ogbonna of UCD.

Ireland U17 squad:

Goalkeepers: George Moloney (Southampton), Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Corey Sheridan (Finn Harps).

Defenders: Ryan Butler (Wexford), Josh Cullen (Finn Harps), Vinnie Leonard (Dundalk), Ade Solanke (FC Lorient), Oisin McDonagh (Venezia), Finn Sherlock (Hoffenheim), Sean Spaight (Dundalk).

Midfielders: Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Ramon Martos (UD Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Club Brugge), Kian McMahon-Brown (Burnley), Goodness Ogbonna (UCD), Victor Ozhianvuna (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Brody Lee (Cork City), Gavin McAteer (Finn Harps), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Jaden Umeh (SL Benfica).