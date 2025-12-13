'This club deserves one. You have to keep going to the well' - Scotstown end 36-year wait

AMIDST A SEA of blue, madness and emotion as Scotstown ended a 36-year wait for Ulster senior club championship glory, Kieran Hughes gathered his thoughts.

Hughes gave a brilliant interview to Kevin Cassidy — a former foe on the circuit — on TG4 minutes after a 0-19 to 0-16 extra-time win over Kilcoo.

Following final defeats in 2015, 2018 and 2023, and other heartbreaking losses along the way, he and Scotstown were champions.

“That’s what I’ve been waiting for a lifetime. That’s the medal I wanted, Kev,” Hughes told Cassidy, who played in 2018 when Gaoth Dobhair beat them after extra time.

“Did I think it was gone away from me? Yeah.

"This club deserves one. You just have to keep going to the well".



“The young boys came in this year, we had an unbelievable injection. We lost here last year and it was the worst couple of months of my life. Did I believe we were going to get back? At that moment, I didn’t. As soon as the year started, I started to realise that these younger boys were ready for the step up. The proof’s in the pudding there today.

“If the cameras can see this sea of blue here, this is what I’ve been waiting for — this is what we’ve been waiting for. It’s not about me, it’s a collective effort.”

The former Monaghan star continued: “Lookit Kev, the reality of it is, this club deserves one. I’m not going to hold that back for a second.

“We have lost finals upon finals. Youse beat us in ’18, we went to extra time three times this year. Sure you just have to keep going to the well and hope that some day somebody’s looking down on you to get over the line.

“And thankfully today . . . this is unbelievable.”

Goalkeeper and top scorer Rory Beggan offered similar sentiments in a separate TG4 interview, after shooting 11 points to lead An Bhoth to the promised land.

“We’re finally champions. Fourth time of asking for this group, but oh my God. I can’t put it into words.

“We have strived as a group for this since we first entered into this competition in ’13. We’ve had a lot of heartbreak, a lot of heartbreak, at the hands of these boys (Kilcoo), Glen, Gaoth Dobhair and Crossmaglen. These boys just keep coming back and back.

“That was a harsh winter we had after the Kilcoo game, questions were asked of each other, questions were asked of management. We were all in the same boat rowing this year, and this is the reward for it.”