'I’m not feeling Xabi Alonso’s pressure' - Cullen happy to see Leinster find a way to win

LEO CULLEN SAW familiar frustrations in Leinster’s 23-15 win against Leicester Tigers on Friday night, but overall, Cullen was happy to see him team find a way to dig out a win at Welford Road.

Leinster dominated the ball in the early stages but the scoreboard was slow to move – the province only managing two Harry Byrne penalties across a first half where the home team hit for two tries against the run of play to lead 15-6 at the break.

In the second half Leinster slowly got on top of a niggly, fiercely contested battle, with their bench making a telling impact as tries from Jamison Gibson-Park and Dan Sheehan pushed them over the line.

They caught a flight back to Dublin with the win, but no bonus point. For Cullen, to go two from two across the opening block of Champions Cup games was satisfaction enough as he again acknowledged his team are not yet fully up and running after a disjointed start to the season.

“I thought our lads had great intent. I thought Leicester were incredibly dogged as well, so let’s give them a huge amount of credit, like they were into everything. They might have made life difficult for us,” Cullen said.

We do lots of good stuff in the first half, but unfortunately we don’t get over the line and you’re ‘Ugh, is this going to come back to haunt us a little bit?”

Cullen was frustrated to see Tommy O’Brien’s early try crossed off for an offside call against Robbie Henshaw, and felt the greasy conditions played a part in some of Leinster’s handling errors and inaccuracies as they failed to make their possession and territory count in the first half. There were also disruptions in terms of the playing personnel. Tadhg Furlong pulled out before the game with illness and Jack Conan and Jimmy O’Brien were both forced off in the opening 15 minutes.

“As I said to you last week, we had three training sessions last week, two this week. It’s five training sessions. We’re definitely not quite where we want to be yet,” he continued.

“But the lads stuck at it. We could have just taken one or two opportunities that would make life a lot easier for us. I’m pleased with the way you’re able to figure a way out through a bit of a dogfight. And again, a team that’s going to continue to try to turn us, not overplay us, not giving us that much.

“We got the win. It’s an incredibly tough place. Leicester haven’t lost here this year, so it’s not an easy place to come and win. And we managed to come here and win. That’s pleasing.

Leinster's Tommy O’Brien and Caelan Doris celebrate Dan Sheehan’s try. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s an incredibly tough place to come. And the lads showed a lot of dog and fighting spirit out there. And that’s what I think everyone wants to see from them.”

As Cullen found himself answering questions about Leinster’s shortcomings after an important win for the second week running, a member of the English media asked the Leinster boss if expectations around his team were perhaps too high.

“I’m worried about the opinions of the people inside the four walls,” Cullen replied.

“Listen, I love you guys (media) to bits, but I don’t actually care what you say. I genuinely don’t. I love our own group. I really do. I think they’re amazing people. And that’s why we try to judge ourselves primarily on that.

“Our fans and supporters, yeah. I saw some people on the terrace there, a lot of happy faces out there, so I care about what they think. They looked like they were happy with the performance when I was talking to them.”

In terms of the expectation around a group stacked with internationals, Cullen said it’s something they try to embrace.

“I don’t think that’s a negative thing, is it? It’s like pressure. I was watching the Champions League during the week and there was a lot of pressure on the Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.

“I was looking at him going, ‘I’m not feeling Xabi Alonso’s pressure.’ But listen, I’d say if he got sacked in the morning, he’d be doing pretty well out of it. Whereas rugby is different.”

Now the attention can turn back to the URC. Leinster are sixth in the table ahead of games against Ulster (19 December), Munster (27th) and Connacht (3 Jan) over the Christmas period.