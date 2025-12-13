Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of the Champions Cup clash between Munster and Gloucester.
After last week’s discouraging display against Bath, Clayton McMillan’s side are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today with redemption on their mind. And with Gloucester travelling with essentially, a second-string team, the feeling is that anything less than a bonus-point win would be considered a failure.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 5.30pm kick-off.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Munster v Gloucester, Champions Cup
Time for some pre-match reading
Gloucester Rugby
Replacements:
Munster Rugby
Replacements:
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of the Champions Cup clash between Munster and Gloucester.
After last week’s discouraging display against Bath, Clayton McMillan’s side are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today with redemption on their mind. And with Gloucester travelling with essentially, a second-string team, the feeling is that anything less than a bonus-point win would be considered a failure.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 5.30pm kick-off.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Champions Cup Minute-by-Minute Munster Rugby Gloucester Rugby