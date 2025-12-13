More Stories
The home of Cork GAA will host today's tie. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE: Munster v Gloucester, Champions Cup

After last week’s defeat to Bath, Munster are looking for redemption in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
4.31pm, 13 Dec 2025

31 mins ago 4:37PM

Gloucester Rugby

  • 15. George Barton
  • 14. Josh Hathaway
  • 13. Will Knight
  • 12. Max Knight
  • 11. Rob Russell
  • 10. Charlie Atkinson
  • 9. Mike Austin
  • 1. Dian Bleuler
  • 2. Jack Innard
  • 3. Jamal Ford-Robinson
  • 4. Cam Jordan
  • 5. Arthur Clark (captain)
  • 6. Josh Basham
  • 7. Harry Taylor
  • 8. Jack Clement

Replacements:

  • 16. Kealan Freeman Price
  • 17. Ciaran Knight
  • 18. Afolabi Fasogbon
  • 19. Danny Eite
  • 20. Hugh Bokenham
  • 21. Caio James
  • 22. Rhys Price
  • 23. Jack Cotgreave
32 mins ago 4:36PM

Munster Rugby

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Shane Daly
  • 13. Dan Kelly
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Ben O’Connor
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Michael Milne
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
  • 6. Tom Ahern
  • 7. Jack O’Donoghue 
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. Conor Bartley
  • 19. Edwin Edogbo
  • 20. Ruadhán Quinn
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. JJ Hanrahan
  • 23. Tom Farrell
34 mins ago 4:34PM

a-general-view-of-the-munster-changing-room-ahead-of-the-match Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of the Champions Cup clash between Munster and Gloucester.

After last week’s discouraging display against Bath, Clayton McMillan’s side are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today with redemption on their mind. And with Gloucester travelling with essentially, a second-string team, the feeling is that anything less than a bonus-point win would be considered a failure.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 5.30pm kick-off.

