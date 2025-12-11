'It was an opportunity to represent Munster, my family, and Kerry'

MUNSTER HAVE BROUGHT a couple of games to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in recent years, but Saturday will be the first time the province hosts a competitive match in the Cork GAA stadium.

So far, it’s been a happy hunting ground as Munster have won against South Africa A and the Crusaders of New Zealand in exhibition games, but the need to get a win is urgent this time as Clayton McMillan’s men bid to get their Champions Cup campaign rolling after last weekend’s defeat in Bath.

English side Gloucester, who beat Castres at home last weekend, will be in town on Saturday as Munster look for a momentum-building victory.

Ticket sales have risen above 35,000 and Munster hope that the game could be a 40,000 sell-out come the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday. Lots of their squad have already played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but others, including out-half JJ Hanrahan, will be getting their first run-out at the famous venue.

“A few Kerry fellas have gone into that stadium before and had different experiences in different sports,” said Hanrahan.

“I think the last time I was there was an Ed Sheeran concert, so a bit of a different scenario this time. You’re with 35 to 40,000 Munster fans. You get an opportunity, hopefully, to represent your province and put your best foot forward and try and get the club to where we need to get to.

“So there’s an onus and responsibility on any player that wears this jersey to put their best foot forward and really make sure that we get the job done.

“That’s a privilege as well because, take it from a person who has been away from here a few times as well, there’s nothing more special than that feeling.”

This is Hanrahan’s third spell with Munster, but the 33-year-old is finding himself having a few eye-opening experiences along the way.

He knew all about Munster’s passionate fans, of course, but last weekend in Bath was a reminder of what they’re all about.

Munster had vocal support in Bath. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

The Red Army formed a guard of honour outside Munster’s hotel in Bath, cheering and clapping and roaring their names as the players walked through. The Munster fans then accompanied the squad on the 10-minute stroll to The Rec, singing all the way.

“The first part of the experience in terms of the walk to the ground and what the fans gave us, honestly, I was nearly emotional coming out of the Apex Hotel,” said Hanrahan.

“I hadn’t personally experienced that in all my time Munster and it was amazing. They followed us down all the way.

“So the overriding experience to start the game and the warm-up was class. It was an amazing feeling away in Bath, and we were confident; we felt like we could do something.

“That’s where we’re probably very disappointed in how we let the travelling support down and let ourselves down.”

With Jack Crowley sidelined, it was Hanrahan’s first Champions Cup start for Munster since December 2020.

So that walk down to The Rec was particularly special for him.

“For me, there was an opportunity to represent Munster, represent my family, represent Kerry, and try and do the best I possibly could for the team,” he said.

“Two years ago, one year ago, three years ago, four years ago, I didn’t think the opportunity was going to come again, so I was unbelievably proud and just unbelievably excited for the opportunity that was there.

“Unfortunately, the game didn’t go how we wanted as a team, but you don’t take these moments for granted.”

Hanrahan has made four starts in his five appearances for Munster so far this season, having returned from Connacht last summer.

He feels fully settled in now and wants to help the team kick on.

“I think for me individually, it’s been a bit stop-start, I’d say, being honest with you,” said Hanrahan.

Hanrahan is enjoying his third stint in Munster. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“I felt like a really good pre-season under my belt, went away to the Scarlets, we were playing decent, ended up getting a head knock, missed a game, in for a game, out for a game.

“Then we had one or two average enough performances as a team but got over the line and me individually as well.

“I was proud of my efforts at the weekend against Bath, but even though it’s so much familiar here in terms of Munster, it’s still a bit of change, still connecting with people, connecting with players, figuring out how they play.

“So there was still a bit of bedding-in in terms of getting to know people and I’m definitely over that phase now. So now it’s about just putting our best foot forward and driving on.”

Hanrahan is excited to go up against a Gloucester team that he describes as “innovative in attack,” giving particular praise to halfbacks Tomos Williams and Ross Byrne.

And after the game in Bath involved 63 kicks in play from both sides, Hanrahan is hoping Saturday’s clash in Cork will open up for a bit more attacking play.

He stresses that Gloucester are also good at hanging up contestable kicks, but Hanrahan – like his senior coach, Mike Prendergast, has concerns about the tactical shape of the game right now.

“It’s just very, very different,” said Hanrahan. “Being honest with you, I think when they thought about the plan, they were like, ‘Oh, to get away from the box-kicking battles with the shielding,’ which meant with the crowd and anyone watching on TV, it’s a box kick, you knew the next four seconds was going to be ball up in the air, catch the ball, breakdown, see what happens next.

“Now people are going, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a box kick up in the air. It’s going to be a bit of razzmatazz for a couple of seconds, if there’s not a knock-on.’

“If there’s a knock-on, now the game goes slow because it’s a scrum. So they didn’t really think about that part. Obviously, the scrum is a huge part of the game and it’s massively important.

“So the teams who have the most power in that area potentially could dominate. So that’s where the contest is going at the moment.”