Ireland pinpoint the strengths that can give them World Cup edge over Hungary

FOR JUST SHY of 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon Paddy McCarthy held the room and made you believe anything was possible.

This was the Republic of Ireland assistant coach’s first engagement with the media since he agreed to remain on manager Heimir Hallgrímsson’s staff after John O’Shea had initially brought him on board during his time as interim boss.

The trio are a unified and effective force guiding a group of players that they believe are on the cusp of achieving something special.

The country hopes – rather than expects – that they can combine for World Cup qualification. If such a feat could be achieved for the first time since 2002 then it’s probably just as well that the Presidental campaign will already be settled.

Hallgrímsson would join Jack Charlton as an honorary Irishman and, if he so desired, could call Áras an Uachtaráin home. There would be no contest.

McCarthy would be more than a worthy aide. He is a piercing orator, cutting through the section of the Uefa coaching manual that deals with bland media communication.

“Absolutely,” he replied when asked if this opening World Cup qualifier with Hungary was the most important game since he came in.

“Difficult tests for us but what I am is confident in the progress we have made since I came into the building to coach the team, I have seen definite progress. The boys are in a good place, I just believe that this young team is on the cusp of something special and I just hope that is evident on Saturday.”

McCarthy is 42 and from Edenmore in north Dublin. He joined Manchester City at 16, became a father at 19 (he found out that Niamh, now his wife, was pregnant on the day Spain knocked Ireland out of the 2002 World Cup while in a bar in Santa Ponsa), played for Ireland from Under-17 to B international level.

No senior cap came, he eventually made Crystal Palace his home, and after joining the coaching staff under Roy Hodgson he was retained by Olivier Glasner and they won the FA Cup last season.

There are players in this current Ireland squad who will tell you McCarthy is probably the best coach they have worked under in the careers. There are people at the FAI who reckon he is the most promising Irish coach working in the game.

The dynamic between McCarthy and O’Shea, given autonomy by Hallgrímsson to drive different elements of pitch sessions and meetings, has brought that added sense of confidence, a trust that extends to the players. Yesterday, for instance, they were given free time in the afternoon after the morning’s training at Aviva Stadium. Caoimhin Kelleher, Jason Knight and Jack Taylor were among those who chose to go to the K Club for the Irish Open, others visited family, and some just fancied a sleep back at the team hotel.

From left: Jason Knight, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jack Taylor at the K Club yesterday. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The connection that the Ireland manager has been able to build with players in such a short space of time has also been built on a core network around him.

Compare it to his predecessor, Stephen Kenny, who had a loyal lieutenant in current Brentford head coach Keith Andrews but had to replace three assistant coaches – Damien Duff, Anthony Barry and John Eustace – and it’s not hard to understand why some might sense more stability.

McCarthy, like O’Shea before him earlier on Wednesday, spoke about “clear and concise messages in the camp.”

McCarthy detailed some of the defensive priorities when it comes to nullifying the threat of Liverpool star and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai.

“Our structure of course, the key area of the pitch, the most dangerous area of the pitch will be in front of our back four, and we have fallen victim to that in certain games before, so we have done a lot of work on it, the roles and responsibilities of the two number sixes, very important.

“We want to get pressure on the ball in wide areas but then, we cannot have both of them out of the frame, so there is going to be a real onus on both of the number sixes on Saturday evening to be in that position to make sure nobody gets a free hit, nobody drifts into that area.

“When it does eventually end up in there, we have someone to press the ball in that area. Absolutely, there is structure about it, principles driven every day and roles and responsibilities assigned to certain players and a focus on the opposition. We have a belief on what we do, absolutely.”

That belief also extends to Ireland’s strengths in the final third and the weaknesses that have been identified in a Hungary side that can play with five at the back on autopilot, yet it has not been ruled out of Ireland’s thinking that a switch to a flat back four could be on the agenda.

Part of the reason for that is that there are doubts about who can play right sided centre back in a squad that is top heavy with left footers.

Those “clear and concise” messages being given to the Ireland players will also focus on the gaps that can be found between Hungary’s defence and midfield, not just out wide where they are vulnerable to crosses but also in central areas between the lines of the penalty area.

When Ireland beat Bulgaria – a different challenge to this one, of course, – in the Nations League earlier this year the onus was put on the attacking players to be quicker and more decisive with their play in the final third.

Hungary can be susceptible to such interplay and while the absence of Troy Parrott will be a blow, it is hoped that a rejuvenated Evan Ferguson and promising playmaker in Finn Azaz can make a real difference.

Regardless of how Hungary set-up – and four at the back would not be a curveball that hasn’t been anticipated – the importance of utilising the width in Ireland’s side cannot be understated.

Set-plays, of course, could prove the difference, but finding those pockets to deliver crosses or pick out runners into the box is an avenue where Ireland can cause damage, while at the same time retaining the rest defence that has become a hallmark of how they set-up in order to nullify a pacey Hungarian side that can also counter with precision.

Hallgrímsson and captain Nathan Collins will conduct the pre-match press conference today but the time for talking is now over for a group of players who now believe they are ready to walk the walk.