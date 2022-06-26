Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

India see off Ireland in rain-affected T20

This was the first match of a two-game series in Malahide.

By AFP Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 10:45 PM
24 minutes ago 317 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800494
Harry Tector was among the brightest for Ireland.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Harry Tector was among the brightest for Ireland.
Harry Tector was among the brightest for Ireland.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

HARDIK PANDYA GOT off to a winning start as India captain as the tourists chased down Ireland’s 108-4 to win a rain-affected T20 international by seven wickets on Sunday.

The first match of a two-game series in Malahide was reduced to 12 overs per side due to a rain-delayed start.

Pandya won the toss and inserted the hosts with the forecast of more rain prompting him to favour the chase.

Ireland got off to a terrible start as captain Andy Balbirnie was out for a duck before Paul Stirling (4) and Gareth Delany (8) also fell inside the first four overs.

However, Harry Tector’s 64 not out, aided by Lorcan Tucker’s 18 off 16 balls, at least allowed Ireland to set a respectable total.

India also stumbled early on in their reply as Craig Young took the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

But they were never in trouble with the required rate as Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 47 off 29 balls and Pandya added 24 before he was trapped lbw by Josh Little.

Hooda completed the job with back-to-back boundaries as India reached 111-3 with 16 balls to spare.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The second T20 between the sides takes place on Tuesday.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie