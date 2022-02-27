Ireland take on the Italians knowing they need a bonus-point win to keep their championship hopes alive.
Small Margins - Power Plays.
If you want to get some reading before today’s game, here is Murray Kinsella’s big-match preview.
The French may well march on to a Grand Slam but Ireland will be hoping that either Wales or England can derail that bid and blow the Guinness Six Nations title race wide open. If Ireland are to come back into trophy contention, every single point today could count.
And here is a long-read on the big issues affecting Ireland and European rugby today.
“Ireland have got smarter. For me, the big turning point for Andy Farrell was the England game last year. That was when they started to change.
“First, they attacked England at set-plays. The scrum just took off that day. Until then, Ireland’s scrummaging philosophy had been pretty passive. It was a case of ‘let’s not give away a penalty’. But in that game (scrum coach) John Fogarty got them to absolutely attack England. Some of the things they did were a little illegal but they got away with it. They ripped England up.”
This piece by Murray profiles the precocious Dan Sheehan.
Battering over for two tries on his Leinster debut just 16 months ago. Smashing Japanese forwards on first Ireland cap back in November. Sidestepping Mack Hansen in remarkable fashion against Connacht last December. Looking very much at home at Stade de France a fortnight ago. His upward trajectory is irresistible.
Here are the teams for today’s game.
Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU]
"He uses every kilo of that bodyweight very aggressively."
"He's almost like Christian Cullen in style."
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog as Ireland take on Italy in round three of this year’s Six Nations. With France cruising to victory in Edinburgh yesterday, the prospect of an Irish championship victory this season seems even more unlikely than it did in the aftermath of the six-point defeat in Paris, two weeks ago.
Nonetheless, there is still plenty to play for. A Triple Crown is there to be won. That conversation is on hold for another two weeks, though, as Italy are in town. They have not beaten Ireland since 2013, have not beaten anyone in the Six Nations since the 2015 win over Scotland.
With talk of their future at stake, they – more than Ireland – need to produce a performance today. That, and the excitement generated by the selection of Mike Lowry, James Lowe and Mack Hansen in the back three, adds some spice to an otherwise predictable game.
Kick-off is about 45 minutes away. Let us know your thoughts on how the game will pan out in the comments section below.
