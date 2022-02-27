27 mins ago

The French may well march on to a Grand Slam but Ireland will be hoping that either Wales or England can derail that bid and blow the Guinness Six Nations title race wide open. If Ireland are to come back into trophy contention, every single point today could count.

“Ireland have got smarter. For me, the big turning point for Andy Farrell was the England game last year. That was when they started to change.

“First, they attacked England at set-plays. The scrum just took off that day. Until then, Ireland’s scrummaging philosophy had been pretty passive. It was a case of ‘let’s not give away a penalty’. But in that game (scrum coach) John Fogarty got them to absolutely attack England. Some of the things they did were a little illegal but they got away with it. They ripped England up.”

Battering over for two tries on his Leinster debut just 16 months ago. Smashing Japanese forwards on first Ireland cap back in November. Sidestepping Mack Hansen in remarkable fashion against Connacht last December. Looking very much at home at Stade de France a fortnight ago. His upward trajectory is irresistible.