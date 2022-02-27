Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

8,136 Views 1 Comment
Share

If you want to get some reading before today’s game, here is Murray Kinsella’s big-match preview.

The French may well march on to a Grand Slam but Ireland will be hoping that either Wales or England can derail that bid and blow the Guinness Six Nations title race wide open. If Ireland are to come back into trophy contention, every single point today could count.

And here is a long-read on the big issues affecting Ireland and European rugby today.

Ireland have got smarter. For me, the big turning point for Andy Farrell was the England game last year. That was when they started to change.

“First, they attacked England at set-plays. The scrum just took off that day. Until then, Ireland’s scrummaging philosophy had been pretty passive. It was a case of ‘let’s not give away a penalty’. But in that game (scrum coach) John Fogarty got them to absolutely attack England. Some of the things they did were a little illegal but they got away with it. They ripped England up.”

This piece by Murray profiles the precocious Dan Sheehan.

Battering over for two tries on his Leinster debut just 16 months ago. Smashing Japanese forwards on first Ireland cap back in November. Sidestepping Mack Hansen in remarkable fashion against Connacht last December. Looking very much at home at Stade de France a fortnight ago. His upward trajectory is irresistible.

Here are the teams for today’s game.

Ireland: 

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. Ryan Baird
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rob Herring
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Kieran Treadwell
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Craig Casey
  • 22. Johnny Sexton
  • 23. James Hume

Italy: 

  • 15. Edoardo Padovani
  • 14. Pierre Bruno
  • 13. Juan Ignacio Brex 
  • 12. Leonardo Marin
  • 11. Montanna Ioane
  • 10. Paolo Garbisi
  • 9. Stephen Varney
  • 1. Danilo Fischetti
  • 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi
  • 3. Pietro Ceccarelli
  • 4. Niccolò Cannone
  • 5. Federico Ruzza
  • 6. Giovanni Pettinelli
  • 7. Michele Lamaro (captain)
  • 8. Toa Lalafihi

Replacements:

  • 16. Epalahame Faiva
  • 17. Ivan Nemer
  • 18. Tiziano Pasquali
  • 19. David Sisi
  • 20. Manuel Zuliani
  • 21. Braam Steyn
  • 22. Alessandro Fusco
  • 23. Marco Zanon

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU]

Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog as Ireland take on Italy in round three of this year’s Six Nations. With France cruising to victory in Edinburgh yesterday, the prospect of an Irish championship victory this season seems even more unlikely than it did in the aftermath of the six-point defeat in Paris, two weeks ago.

Nonetheless, there is still plenty to play for. A Triple Crown is there to be won. That conversation is on hold for another two weeks, though, as Italy are in town. They have not beaten Ireland since 2013, have not beaten anyone in the Six Nations since the 2015 win over Scotland.

With talk of their future at stake, they – more than Ireland – need to produce a performance today. That, and the excitement generated by the selection of Mike Lowry, James Lowe and Mack Hansen in the back three, adds some spice to an otherwise predictable game.

Kick-off is about 45 minutes away. Let us know your thoughts on how the game will pan out in the comments section below.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie