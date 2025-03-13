Returning big guns make this a stronger Irish 23 for Rome trip

IT’S NOT DIFFICULT to make the case that Ireland’s matchday 23 for Saturday’s clash with Italy is stronger than the one that took on France last weekend.

First-choice wings James Lowe and Mack Hansen return from injury in place of Jamie Osborne and Calvin Nash.

The hugely-experienced James Ryan slots into the second row as Joe McCarthy drops to the bench.

Jack Conan, one of Ireland’s best players in this Six Nations, comes into the starting pack too.

There’s a recall for Garry Ringrose in midfield after his guile and acceleration were missed against the French.

Plus there’s the decision to hand Jack Crowley his first start of the Six Nations at out-half with Sam Prendergast dropping into the replacements.

22-year-old Prendergast has done some brilliant things in this championship but Crowley is a more experienced player who helped Ireland to the Six Nations title last year. Prendergast will change roles this weekend as he takes on the impact job.

Throw in the fact that tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is back from injury on the bench and there’s every reason for Irish fans who are lucky enough to be travelling to Rome to be excited. It sounds like there will be a huge Irish crowd descending on Stadio Olimpico.

The Six Nations title seems to be gone but Ireland will look to finish this campaign on a high and put as much pressure as possible on England and France in the two subsequent games on Super Saturday.

Advertisement

Irish supporters may be wondering what might have been had Ireland fielded this team last weekend but it’s a moot point given that Lowe, Hansen, Ringrose, and Furlong were unavailable. They were all missed, as was Rónan Kelleher, who remains sidelined.

Tadhg Furlong has had a frustrating time this season. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Yet it’s hard for everyone to shake off the disappointment of last weekend’s five-try defeat to the French. It was as close as to a final as you can get in the Six Nations, with Ireland chasing a Grand Slam too. While France produced a wonderful performance, Ireland didn’t. Simon Easterby’s side weren’t awful but they weren’t great either.

So shedding some of that lingering frustration is important for players, coaches, and supporters alike. A convincing, complete performance against Italy on Saturday would be a fine way to finish off this Six Nations.

Four wins from five, with a Triple Crown thrown in for good measure, would be more than respectable. It still may leave Ireland finishing third in the Six Nations, missing out on useful prize money, but it wouldn’t be a disaster.

Not that Ireland will be taking things for granted on Saturday. Italy may have collapsed against France and shipped another 47 points against England, but their attack is incisive. They’ll be similarly keen to finish with a bang this weekend.

If Ireland are honest, they haven’t yet been at their best in this championship. They have done impressive things in the victories over England, Scotland, and Wales, as well as during the French game, but there have been sloppy patches in all of those games.

The reality is that the two soft tries they gave up at the end of their win against England could be the difference between finishing second and third in the table.

The opposition always have their say, but Ireland had hoped their best yet would come last weekend against the French. It didn’t and so, they look for that against the Italians in Rome.

Easterby’s team selection looks dynamic and balanced. Ryan has been in strong form and his return to the starting second row should bring energy as McCarthy instead looks to make a big impact off the bench.

Conan has been one of the standout Irish performers and deserves his start at blindside, while Ringrose will be eager to make up for lost time having missed the French clash.

The absences of Lowe and Hansen were sorely felt last time out as Ireland lacked spark in attack. That wacky and wonderful duo so often create things and they’ll be called on to do that in Rome. Lowe has arguably been Ireland’s player of the championship.

Jack Boyle will get his second cap in Rome. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The return of Furlong from his frustrating calf/hamstring injury is welcome, particularly for supporters who had grown tired of the optimistic updates that weren’t followed by his comeback. But Furlong and Ireland were as patient as they could have been in the hope of ensuring these issues are finally behind him.

It’s disappointing for Cian Healy not to get a final outing in green alongside Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, but Ireland are turning the page at loosehead as the exciting Jack Boyle gets the chance to earn his second cap.

Boyle did well off the bench against Wales and will be looking to pick up where he left off, while 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy is set for his fourth cap off the bench.

So extensive has the debate about Ireland’s number 10 shirt been that you could forget 22-year-old replacement out-half Prendergast is primed for just his eighth cap, while 24-year-old McCarthy will win his 19th as the sub second row.

That sprinkling of youth on the bench is a good thing for Ireland but this mission to Rome is exclusively about delivering a big performance and as big a result as possible.

Of course, there will be major focus on Crowley. Having been in the support role to Prendergast for Ireland’s last six games, he gets his chance to steer the ship alongside Jamison Gibson-Park.

Crowley is an exciting, all-action out-half who is capable of delivering touches of class and he seems well suited to the job at hand as Ireland look for an energetic, comprehensive performance to see out this Six Nations.