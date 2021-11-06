9 mins ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s opening game of the Autumn Nations Series, as Andy Farrell’s side take on Japan at the Aviva Stadium today.

As expected, the Ireland head coach has gone with a strong starting XV with one eye on next weekend’s clash with New Zealand, and Farrell will be hoping Japan offer his team a stern challenge in anticipation of what’s coming down the line.

We know the visitors like to play high-tempo, attacking rugby, but they’ve been low on match practice – today’s game will represent just their fourth Test outing since their memorable exploits at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

It’s a bright, windy day in Dublin, where kick-off is at 1pm.