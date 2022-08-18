Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Four uncapped players named in Ireland side for opening Japan Test

The Ireland women’s rugby team are in Japan for their first-ever summer tour.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 12:03 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FOUR UNCAPPED PLAYERS have been named to start in the Ireland side that will take on Japan in the opening Test of their first-ever summer tour on Saturday [KO 7pm local time/11am Irish time, TG4].

Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien are all set to make their Ireland debuts in the backline, while second row Taryn Schutzler and centre Leah Tarpey are named among the replacements for the clash.

Deely comes in to make her 15s debut after making her Ireland Sevens bow at the opening leg of the Rugby Europe Championship in June. Behan earns her first cap on the wing having been included in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations squad earlier this year. Aoife Doyle completes the Ireland back three.

Nineteen-year-old Dalton, who along with O’Brien and Tarpey completed their Leaving Certificate in June, starts in midfield alongside Enya Breen, with out-half O’Brien combining with Ailsa Hughes in the half-backs.

Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O’Dwyer complete the front row, with captain Nicola Fryday and Sam Monaghan partnering up in the second row. Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon and Hannah O’Connor will slot into the back row.

“Our extended squad of 51 players have worked incredibly hard all summer and we have got through a really pleasing body of work since arriving in Japan last Friday,” says McWilliams.

“The players have adapted brilliantly to difficult conditions and it has been a good week of preparation for us.

“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved in the programme as we prepare to face Japan in these two Summer Tests and for us, it’s all about hard work, development and opportunity. With that in mind, it is exciting to include a number of young players this weekend and we are all looking forward to seeing them pull on the green jersey having worked so hard over the last couple of months.

“Saturday marks another important staging post on our journey as a group and we will come up against a really strong Japan side who are finalising their preparations for the Rugby World Cup. We will learn and grow through this experience and that is invaluable for us.”

Saturday’s match is live on TG4 from 10.40am Irish time..

Ireland XV

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*
14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*
13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*
12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)(14)
11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(10)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)*
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(14)

1. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)(22)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(11)
3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(10)
4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(27)(capt)
5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(9)
6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(15)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(19)
8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(11)
17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(5)
18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(4)
19. Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster)*
20. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(3)
21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(20)
22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*
23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(2).

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

