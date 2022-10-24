Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's World Cup kick-off times confirmed for Australia next summer

It’s good news for Irish fans at home, with the kick-off times favourable for TV viewers.

55 minutes ago 816 Views 0 Comments
Ireland overcame Scotland in an historic World Cup play-off at Hampden Park to qualify.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE KICK-OFF TIMES for the Republic of Ireland’s matches at next summer’s Women’s World Cup have been confirmed.

Vera Pauw’s side will open their first-ever major tournament against co-hosts Australia at Sydney Football Stadium on Thursday, 20 July, with the action due to get underway at 8pm local time or 10am in Ireland.

That’s on opening day, with the other co-hosts, New Zealand, and Norway kicking the tournament off at Auckland’s Eden Park a couple of hours beforehand.

The Girls In Green’s other Group B games are in Perth and Brisbane, meaning coast-to-coast treks and further different time zones — but more favourable kick-off times for fans at home.

They face Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday, 26 July, at 8pm local time / 1pm Irish time, while they round off their group campaign against Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on Monday, 1 August, again at 8pm local time, but 11am Irish time.

The draw, completed on Saturday, is difficult but doable for Pauw’s Ireland.

Australia, or the Matildas, are ranked 13th in the world; Olympic gold medallists Canada are seventh; and Nigeria are 45th, though the strongest fourth seeds. (Ireland are at an all-time high of 24th.) The top two teams in each group progress to the last 16.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The tournament runs from 20 July to 20 August across Australia and New Zealand, with the final set for Stadium Australia in Sydney.

TV details have yet to be confirmed, but RTÉ and TG4 provided extensive live coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and the former broadcast Euro 2022.

The full schedule is available here.

