Ireland's Leona Maguire in tie for the lead at first Major of the Year in California

LEONA MAGUIRE IS in a tie for the lead during the second round of the first LPGA Major of the year in California.

The Cavan golfer has built on her brilliant start to the ANA Inspiration tournament, the first of five Majors in the 2021 calendar on the LPGA tour. Maguire shot a first round 67 to share second spot at Rancho Mirage on five-under.

She was only a shot off the lead and moved into that position at the top today with a birdie on the 12th, her third hole of the round.

The 26-year-old has made a really solid start by carding pars on the rest of her front nine and is currently six-under after nine holes. She had an opportunity to go ahead as outright leader on the ninth but missed her birdie attempt and had to settle for reaching the turn on one-under for the day.

She’s in a four-way tie for first with a pair of Thai golfers, overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit has yet to tee off, while England’s Georgia Hall has joined them on that number.

