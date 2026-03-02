Ireland earn first win of EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers

Ireland 91

Luxembourg 85

IRELAND HAVE PICKED up their first win of their FIBA EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers campaign, defeating Luxembourg at home in Tallaght’s National Basketball Arena.

In what was also a first win under new head coach Michael Bree, Ryan Leonard hit six threes on his way to a 21-point haul in his second EuroBasket game, while Neal Quinn finished with a team-high 22 points. CJ Fulton also showed his class with 12 assists and seven points, as he dictated the tempo for much of the second half.

The result leaves Ireland at 1-3 in Group A, with back-to-back away games coming up against North Macedonia and Azerbaijan in July. The group winners and best ranked second-placed team from three groups advance to the second round of qualifying.

Ireland used a seven-player rotation against Luxembourg, as injury ruled out Sam Alajiki and Rapolas Buivydas while three players only came off the bench in the closing seconds.

Speaking after the victory, a delighted Michael Bree said:

“I am delighted, the guys believed in what we’re trying to do and they executed brilliantly on the floor. I think we had a couple of possessions where we lost our way, but for the most part we were in control of what we were doing and what we were trying to do. Ryan Leonard was fantastic, Matt Zona fantastic, the guards getting rid of the ball was brilliant and it was a really great team performance, I am delighted for them.”

1' Nóim - 4/4🏀



🇮🇪 91

🇱🇺 82



Leonard leis and scór Éire leis an bua!



A fantastic performance from Ireland @BballIrl #IrishBasketball pic.twitter.com/pTh8itldnL — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 2, 2026

On managing the seven-player rotation, Bree added:

“I didn’t have to manage it, they had to manage it, they survived, they’re well able to do it, they’re pros, so they play a lot, they’re going to have a rest tomorrow, so they’re okay. I was good with it, maybe they’re going to feel sore, but I was good with it.”

Advertisement

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 22-23, Q2: 17-12, Q3: 26-21, Q4: 26-29

Game Scores:

Q1: 22-23, Q2: 39-35, Q3: 65-56, Q4: 91-85

Ireland:

Adrian O’Sullivan (7), CJ Fulton (7), Sean Fitzpatrick (0), Ryan Leonard (21), Sean Flood (16), Jordan Blount (0), James Gormley (0), Matt Zona (18), Eoin Nelson (0), Neal Quinn (14).

Luxembourg:

Malcolm Kreps (9), Dino Ceman (DNP), Max Logelin (4), Philippe Gutenkauf (15), Joe Kalmes (7), Ben Kovac (17), Davy David Rocha (0), Oliver Vujakovic (8), Christopher Jack (0), Yannick Verbeelen (DNP), Clancy Rugg (23), Ivor Kuresevic (2)

FIBA EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers Results

Monday 2 March, 2026: Ireland 91-85 Luxembourg

Friday 27 February, 2026: Ireland 75-76 Azebaijan

Sunday 30 November, 2025: Ireland 76-88 North Macedonia

Thursday 27 November, 2025: Luxembourg 89-77 Ireland

FIBA EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers Fixtures

Thursday 2 July, 2026: North Macedonia v Ireland, Venue/Time TBC

Sunday 5 July, 2026: Azerbaijan v Ireland, Venue/Time TBC

With reporting from Basketball Ireland