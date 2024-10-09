Ireland make 3 changes for USA clash

IRELAND HAVE made three changes Friday’s final WXV1 clash against USA in Vancouver (Kick-off: 8.30pm Irish time).

Aoife Dalton makes the starting XV alongside captain Enya Breen in midfield.

Nicole Fowley and Neve Jones also come into the team at out-half and hooker respectively.

Dannah O’Brien, Eve Higgins and Clíodhna Moloney drop to the bench.

Ireland followed a shock opening win over world champions New Zealand with a loss to Canada on Sunday.

However, they could finish as high as second in the WXV1 standings with a bonus-point victory against the US.

Ireland team to face USA:

15. Stacey Flood

14. Eimear Considine

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Enya Breen

11. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

10. Nicole Fowley

9. Emily Lane

1. Niamh O’Dowd

2. Neve Jones

3. Linda Djougang

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Fiona Tuite

6. Erin King

7. Aoife Wafer

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney

17. Siobhán McCarthy

18. Andrea Stock

19. Ruth Campbell

20. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

22. Dannah O’Brien

23. Eve Higgins