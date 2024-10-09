Advertisement
Ireland’s Aoife Dalton. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ready to go

Ireland make 3 changes for USA clash

Aoife Dalton, Nicole Fowley and Neve Jones all come into the side.
9.59pm, 9 Oct 2024
IRELAND HAVE made three changes Friday’s final WXV1 clash against USA in Vancouver (Kick-off: 8.30pm Irish time).

Aoife Dalton makes the starting XV alongside captain Enya Breen in midfield.

Nicole Fowley and Neve Jones also come into the team at out-half and hooker respectively.

Dannah O’Brien, Eve Higgins and Clíodhna Moloney drop to the bench.

Ireland followed a shock opening win over world champions New Zealand with a loss to Canada on Sunday.

However, they could finish as high as second in the WXV1 standings with a bonus-point victory against the US.

Ireland team to face USA:

15. Stacey Flood 
14. Eimear Considine 
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Enya Breen 
11. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
10. Nicole Fowley
9. Emily Lane 

1. Niamh O’Dowd 
2. Neve Jones 
3. Linda Djougang 
4. Dorothy Wall
5. Fiona Tuite 
6. Erin King 
7. Aoife Wafer 
8. Brittany Hogan 

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney
17. Siobhán McCarthy 
18. Andrea Stock 
19. Ruth Campbell
20. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird 
21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe 
22. Dannah O’Brien 
23. Eve Higgins 

