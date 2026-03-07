Ireland Men beat Wales to qualify for first Hockey World Cup in eight years

Ireland 4

Wales 0

WITH ‘THE WILD Rover’ by the Dubliners blaring on the PA system, the Ireland Men’s hockey team could finally celebrate securing a spot at the 2026 Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands after a clinical win over Wales.

The Green Machine enjoyed the best possible start at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile when a diving Jonny Lynch deflected a perfectly timed Jeremy Duncan pass to find the top of the Welsh net just 15 seconds in.

Wales moments before had clearly looked to press high and put the Irish defence under pressure. However, the goal soon resulted in the Welsh forward line stepping off to give themselves a better chance later on in the contest.

Ireland desperately searched for another before the end of the first quarter, but then had to wait until the 26th minute for their next when a brilliant one-two between Louis Rowe and Matthew Nelson saw Rowe score his fourth goal at this qualifier event.

Louis Rowe celebrates after scoring Ireland's second goal Rodrigo Jaramillo Rodrigo Jaramillo

A pattern had begun to develop with Wales threatening on the counter, but then picking up yellow and green cards from indiscipline which then saw the side step much deeper and allow Ireland to play.

Jonny Lynch scored his second just after half-time when he deflected a sharp pass from Fergus Gibson into the goal. Nelson then scored himself in the 44th minute from another one-two with Lynch.

Wales continued to attack in the final quarter as Ireland had begun to step off slightly in their press but still looked fluent when given the opportunity on the ball.

Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty largely wore everything on his sleeve throughout the tie, from celebration after the first goal, restraint after the second, his eyes aglow by the end of the third quarter, and then a big smile by the time of the final whistle.

After an eight-year wait, the Ireland Men’s team will progress to a Hockey World Cup, and it comes after a dominant performance that saw them top Group B at this qualifier event and then put in a clinical performance today against Wales.

The Green Machine have one more game left in Chile when they play in the final of this qualifying tournament on Sunday at 6.45pm Irish time with a spot at the upcoming World Cup in August already secured.

Player of the Match: Jonny Lynch

IRELAND: J Carr (GK); J McKee, K Marshall (capt), S Murray, P McKibbin, J Duncan, J Lynch, L Cole, L Rowe, S Hyland, F Gibson. Rolling subs: M Nelson, M McNellis, B Walker, P Brown, G Williams, A Empey.

WALES: T Reynolds-Cotterill (GK); D Kyriakides, A Dinnie, J Draper (capt), D Hutchinson, R Bradshaw, F Newbold, G Furlong, J Pritchard, H Jones, N Morgan. Rolling subs: G Griffiths, R Furlong, S Welsh, J Morgan, B Francis, B Wall, R Payne.