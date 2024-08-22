Minister for Sport announces €500,000 funding as part of first-ever national swimming strategy

A FIRST-EVER national strategy for swimming has been announced by Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne.

Additional funding of up to €500,000 has been allocated as part of the strategy to support Swim Ireland in hiring swimming activators to work within local authority areas and provide enhanced opportunities to swim.

The aim of this strategy is to improve facilities, ensure better coaching supports, increase safety awareness as well as creating a pathway for the development of potential high performance athletes.

Extensive public consultation and engagement with relevant stakeholders was carried out in devising the strategy while a working group was also established in 2022. Over 5,800 submissions were received during that process.

Olympic and World champion, Daniel Wiffen joined Minister Byrne in announcing the strategy along with CEO of Sport Ireland, Dr. Una May and the CEO of Swim Ireland, Sarah Keane.

“I am proud to publish Ireland’s first-ever National Swimming Strategy which sets out a vision to provide everyone in our country with an opportunity to swim,” said Minister Byrne.

“Swimming is Ireland’s second most popular participation sport and has the potential to be truly inclusive for all in society. It engages the young and old alike, allows for full participation including for those with physical, mental or sensory considerations, and provides options for diverse communities and minority groups to participate.

“The National Swimming Strategy covers both indoor and outdoor swimming and takes account of all ages and abilities. It includes an Action Plan with over fifty actions across five thematic strands.

“The implementation of the National Swimming Strategy will also improve the culture of inclusion in swimming and increase access for people with disabilities.

“We have watched on with awe and pride at the performance of the Team Ireland swimmers, including medallists Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry, and we understand that any Olympic or Paralympic journey begins at a local swimming pool.

“The National Swimming Strategy reflects a truly collaborative strategic vision that will strengthen and support the sustainable growth and development of swimming in Ireland for years to come.”