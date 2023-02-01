Netflix cameras fight for access as new Six Nations series begins shooting

IT’S ONLY THE start of Netflix’s venture into the Six Nations but there have, understandably, been teething issues in these early stages.

For the first time, crews from the streaming company are tagging along with each of the Six Nations teams, recording footage for a behind-the-scenes series that will air for the first time in 2024. It’s hoped this will become an annual event. ‘Drive to Survive’ has transformed Formula 1 and Six Nations organisers believe this new show could make a similar impact for rugby.

A four-man Netflix crew is present at Ireland’s training camp in Portugal this week and it was hard to miss them yesterday, doing their best to record snippets around training and also at the press conference that followed.

There is seemingly some friction between what Netflix are looking for and what Ireland and other sides are happy to give in terms of access to the inner sanctum.

It’s understood Six Nations organisers didn’t fully lay out access demands to the national unions before all of this kicked off and that the unions are not all willing to simply fling open the doors. Netflix’s hopes of accessing all areas hasn’t come to pass so far.

Ireland and other teams are reticent to give up all of their ‘intellectual property’ regarding tactics, given that plenty of that stuff will still be important for them even next year when the series comes out.

So far, it seems that seven or eight Irish players have taken part in interviews with the Netflix crew. Peter O’Mahony and Keith Earls are in that group.

Others reportedly aren’t interested, with captain Johnny Sexton apparently in that bracket. Head coach Andy Farrell has had some involvement, but has been keen to ensure his assistant coaches feature too. It’s said that Farrell doesn’t want it to become all about him or any one person.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

As ever, finances are a crucial aspect of this. It’s understood that the IRFU and each of the other five unions only stand to make €113,500 each from the first year of the new Netflix show. That’s a one-seventh share of the overall pot, which includes a cut for CVC, the private equity firm that owns a 14% share of the Six Nations.

That figure is set to rise to around €140,000 in the second year of the Netflix series, which still seems a very low figure for the kind of access-all-areas intrusion that had been envisaged.

It is thought that Ireland and the other nations could have a chance to view the end product before it is broadcast, raising any issues they have with the footage included, but it remains to be seen who has the final editorial say.

Whatever about the teething issues, there is an awareness that this is a positive step for rugby if it’s done right.

The modern supporter is desperate for glimpses behind the curtain. Fans want to get a sense of life in camp. They love seeing more of the players’ personalities. And players are well aware that they can benefit from giving a little more. The hope is that Netflix will shine a light on all of that.

If Ireland and the other teams can work with Netflix to find a workable balance in terms of access, the rest of us could be in for some riveting viewing before next year’s Six Nations.

