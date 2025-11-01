Ireland aim to repeat the feat against the All Blacks at Soldier Field

WITH THE SUN shining down on Soldier Field and Ireland going through their captain’s run, it was impossible not to be transported back to 2016.

It will forever be a special place in Irish rugby history, but that will be magnified if Andy Farrell’s team can repeat the feat of nine years ago with another win against the All Blacks today [KO 8.10pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

There has been a giddiness to the build-up, with both the Ireland and New Zealand camps in cracking form. How could they not be in a city as fun as Chicago?

The All Blacks arrived last Friday, but Ireland have been here since Tuesday of last week.

“Getting here nice and early was brilliant, almost two weeks here,” said Dan Sheehan, who captains Ireland today as Caelan Doris makes his comeback off the bench.

“The city is amazing, the amount of sport everywhere. We went to see the Bulls and the ice hockey. There’s love for sport here and everyone’s curious about what we’re doing in town.”

Sheehan spoke about the “massive Irish support” that they’ve felt in recent days, with the vast majority of today’s crowd of 61,500 expected to be roaring for the men in green.

The influx of Irish on the streets of Chicago since Wednesday has been unmissable. They have eaten and drunk and shopped and partied their way through this great city. Now they’re ready to roar.

“And we’ve talked about doing it for the people back home,” added Sheehan. “I think the Irish rugby team have some of the best support around the world and travelling support especially. They love travelling to games. Hopefully, we can put on a show for them.”

Most of Ireland’s fans are in a state of hopefulness, rather than expectation.

Most of Farrell’s players are short on recent game time. Doris hasn’t played since May, starting number eight Jack Conan hasn’t played in three months, while the likes of Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, and Sheehan have only made one appearance for Leinster this season.

And yet, these Ireland players have a bank of knowledge about what it takes to win big games at the highest level.

“We’ve got so much experience in the group,” said Sheehan. “There’s some things you can’t control and there’s some things you can’t. That’s one thing you just can’t control. There’s no point thinking about it.

“We ramped up training a good bit during the last two weeks to make sure we were a bit battle-hardened and probably increased contact levels in training just to make sure we had that feeling again.

“It was short little stints just to get that feeling back. It felt good. We’ll have to take confidence from the way we trained. There’s enough experience in the group that it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Sheehan stressed the need for Ireland to start fast against the All Blacks, whose back three of Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, and Leroy Carter gives them plenty of scope to go very fast indeed. As ever, former Leinster centre Jordie Barrett will be the fulcrum around which their attack is based. He has also been providing inside information on the Irish players.

“Jordie’s provided a couple of gems this week around them, around their game and ultimately that they love to beat the All Blacks,” said his brother, Scott. “I won’t give away too many trade secrets, but he’s let us in on a couple.”

Kiwi scrum-half Cam Roigard is a major sniping threat and out-half Beauden Barrett has class and experience.

Sheehan also flagged the need for Ireland to go well at set-piece time against a Kiwi pack that revolves around skipper Scott Barrett. The dynamic Peter Lakai and the simply sensational Ardie Savea will look to generate momentum from the back row.

Ireland are looking for the scrum to give them “access” into the game, hoping that French referee Pierre Brousset sees a picture of dominance from the Irish pack.

Meanwhile, the selection of Ryan Baird at blindside flanker is partly due to his excellence in the lineout. He will combine with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in that area.

Beirne will also lead the onslaught at the defensive breakdown.

“Tadhg Beirne has been in great form, particularly around the breakdown,” said All Blacks captain Barrett. “That’s what we’ve highlighted, where we need to nullify him and his game. I guess look out for that blue headgear!”

If Ireland’s pack can give him a good platform, the confident Jack Crowley will look to pull the strings with an Irish backline that includes exciting right wing Tommy O’Brien, whose energy and aggression on his third cap could be important. Stuart McCloskey will bring his blend of heavy carrying and clever distribution in midfield.

And yet, you suspect that Ireland will rely heavily on the kicking games of Crowley and Gibson-Park, who remains a pivotal figure at number nine. Expect some intense aerial battles and for both sides to be looking for grass in the backfield.

With Doris joined by the likes of Rónan Kelleher, Craig Casey, and Bundee Aki on the Irish bench, Ireland are hoping to get plenty of extra pop in the second half.

“This game is not going to be won in the first half so I think the quality of the bench is massively important,” said Sheehan.

“It’s important. I think Bundee can add some crazy impact off the bench. Thinking back to the last time I captained against Wales, he came on, turned that game around and closed it out for us. Caelan coming back is obviously a world-class number eight. It’s brilliant to have him back in the squad. He’s giddy to get going.”

There will also be a debutant off the Irish bench in 22-year-old Paddy McCarthy.

The Ireland squad welcomed McCarthy’s family into their team hotel on Thursday night for his jersey presentation, although his older brother, Ireland international Joe, who is currently injured, missed it due to a delayed flight.

Ireland are excited to unleash McCarthy.

“He’s crazy powerful,” said Sheehan. “Just does basics pretty well, carries over the top of people.

“It’ll be something that we’ll touch on later, making sure we make it a special day for the McCarthys.”

There’s a hell of a lot to get right, but Ireland are hoping to make it a special day for everyone in green.

IRELAND: ⁠Jamie Osborne;⁠ ⁠Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose,⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; ⁠Jack Crowley, ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, ⁠Dan Sheehan (captain), Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, ⁠Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, ⁠Paddy McCarthy, ⁠Finlay Bealham,⁠ ⁠Iain Henderson, ⁠Caelan Doris, ⁠Craig Casey, ⁠Sam Prendergast, Bundee Aki.

NEW ZEALAND: Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett (captain), Fabian Holland; Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie.

Referee: Pierre Brousset [FFR].