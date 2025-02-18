IRELAND WILL RETURN to Chicago this November to play New Zealand, nine years after the two countries first met there in a rugby international.
The game will take place on Saturday 1 November at Soldier Field at 3pm local time (8pm Irish time).
Advertisement
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and general ticket sales start this Friday 22 February.
The original in 2016 saw Ireland enjoy a famous 40-29 win before a capacity crowd at the home of the Chicago Bears NFL side. It marked Ireland’s first senior men’s success against the All Blacks.
The sides met more recently last November when New Zealand won 23-13 in the Autumn International at the Aviva Stadium, and before that Ireland lost 28-24 in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France in October 2023.
“All Blacks supporters will remember well the last time we faced Ireland at this venue, which launched one of our fiercest modern rivalries. This is an awesome addition to our 2025 schedule; we look forward to bringing the team back to the US and being part of this sporting spectacle.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland to return to Chicago to face New Zealand this November
IRELAND WILL RETURN to Chicago this November to play New Zealand, nine years after the two countries first met there in a rugby international.
The game will take place on Saturday 1 November at Soldier Field at 3pm local time (8pm Irish time).
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and general ticket sales start this Friday 22 February.
The original in 2016 saw Ireland enjoy a famous 40-29 win before a capacity crowd at the home of the Chicago Bears NFL side. It marked Ireland’s first senior men’s success against the All Blacks.
The sides met more recently last November when New Zealand won 23-13 in the Autumn International at the Aviva Stadium, and before that Ireland lost 28-24 in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France in October 2023.
“This will be an epic rematch in one of the world’s great sporting cities,” stated All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson.
“All Blacks supporters will remember well the last time we faced Ireland at this venue, which launched one of our fiercest modern rivalries. This is an awesome addition to our 2025 schedule; we look forward to bringing the team back to the US and being part of this sporting spectacle.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Chicago Ireland New Zealand Rugby Stateside Bound