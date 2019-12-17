Overnight alarms to be set as Ireland learn 2020 Olympic hockey schedule

THEY HAD ALREADY discovered their Olympic fate and learned their opponents, but the Irish women’s hockey team can now fully prepare for Tokyo with the schedule released today.

Following a sensational qualifier win over Canada on home soil last month, Sean Dancer’s side find themselves in Pool A for their first-ever Olympics, alongside 2018 World Cup winners the Netherlands, Germany, India, Great Britain and South Africa.

Each team will play each other once, with the sides that finish in the top four of the group qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

The Green Army open their historic bid against South Africa on Saturday, 25 July, before facing into a rematch of last year’s World Cup final less than two days later.

Overnight alarms — or staying up — will be required for fans on these shores, with push back against the Dutch set for 2am Irish time.

Similarly, their meeting with Germany is pencilled in for 4.15am Irish time on the Wednesday, while Ireland are reacquainted with India in the early hours of Friday.

The @tokyo2020 Olympic Schedule has been released. ☘️



Sat Jul 25 v SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 21.15pm (13.15 BST)

Mon Jul 27 v NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱 10.00am (02.00 BST)

Wedn Jul 29 v GERMANY 🇩🇪 12.15pm (04.15 BST)

Fri Jul 31 v INDIA 🇮🇳 11.45am (03.45 BST)

Sat Aug 1 v GB 🇬🇧 20.45pm (12.45 BST) pic.twitter.com/W9Uuq7jN0J — Green Army (@IreWomenHockey) December 17, 2019

Dancer’s charges round off the group stages with a showdown against Great Britain on Saturday, 1 August [push back 12.45am, Irish time].

In Pool B, Australia, Spain, Argentina, China, New Zealand and hosts Japan will go head-to-head.

The men’s schedule was also released this morning, though Ireland won’t be there, having missed out following a heartbreaking loss to Canada last month.

The men’s and women’s Gold medal matches will take place on 6 and 7 August respectively, while matches will be staged at the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium, in Japan’s capital city.

The two schedules, in full, can be viewed here.

Ireland fixtures for Tokyo 2020

Saturday, 25 July: Ireland v South Africa, 9.15pm (1.15pm Irish time)

Monday, 27 July: Ireland v Netherlands, 10am (2am Irish time)

Wednesday, 29 July: Ireland v Germany, 12.15pm (4.15am Irish time)

Friday, 31 July: Ireland v India, 11.45am (3.45am Irish time)

Saturday, 1 August: Ireland v Great Britain, 8.45pm (12.45am).

