Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 21 October 2020
Ireland trio named in English top-flight team of the week ahead of crunch Euro qualifer

Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe and Grace Moloney have all been included.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 4:44 PM
Grace Moloney, Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe and Grace Moloney have been named in the Women’s Super League [WSL] team of the week.

O’Sullivan, who has impressed since her loan move from North Carolina Courage to the English top-flight this season, represents Brighton in midfield in the selection.

McCabe gets the nod on the wing after scoring a stunning free-kick for Arsenal in their win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while Moloney takes up the goalkeeper position for Reading.

The news is a timely boost for Ireland ahead of their crunch Euro qualifier against Ukraine on Friday, where Vera Pauw’s charges will hope to take a big step towards securing qualification for a first-ever major tournament.

Another positive result will guarantee Ireland a minimum of a play-off in their quest to reach the Euros, which has been postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland previously clashed with Ukraine in October of last year, where they recorded a 3-2 victory. It was also Pauw’s first game in charge of the Girls In Green.

Captain McCabe and O’Sullivan are both experienced starters for Ireland, while Moloney is among Pauw’s selection of goalkeepers in the squad. 

First-choice keeper Marie Hourihan has been ruled out of the Ukraine game due to a dislocated finger, although she is likely to be replaced by West Ham’s Courtney Brosnan between the sticks. 

Kick-off for Ireland’s Euro qualifier against Ukraine this Friday is at 5pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

