Monday 2 September, 2019
Toner set to miss out as Schmidt makes tough World Cup squad decisions

Luke McGrath appears to have edged out Kieran Marmion in the scrum-half spots.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 2 Sep 2019, 9:52 AM
23 minutes ago 7,632 Views 18 Comments
JOE SCHMIDT IS set to spring a surprise omission in his 31-man Ireland squad for the World Cup with Devin Toner likely to miss out in the second row.

The 33-year-old has essentially been an ever-present figure during Schmidt’s tenure but is now set to be left out, with Munster’s twice-capped Jean Kleyn instead looking likely to travel to Japan.

devin-toner-dejected Devin Toner looks set to miss out on Ireland's final World Cup squad. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Meanwhile, The42 understands that Leinster’s Luke McGrath is set to edge out Kieran Marmion of Connacht for the second scrum-half spot in Schmidt’s squad.

Marmion has been a regular presence in Schmidt’s group in recent years but it now looks as though McGrath’s excellent performances in pre-season training, as well as his form for Leinster last season, have won him the chance to back-up Conor Murray.

Munster man Tadhg Beirne is also set to travel with Ireland, covering the second row and blindside flanker, while Rhys Ruddock is another man who appears to have earned the nod from Schmidt among the back row options. 

Ruddock’s possible inclusion looks to have come at a cost for the versatile Jordi Murphy, who could miss out.

irelands-luke-mcgrath Luke McGrath looks to have been selected ahead of Kieran Marmion. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Connacht’s Jack Carty looks set to travel as Ireland’s third out-half option, having pushed ahead of Ross Byrne, while Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway appear to have earned spots amongst the back three players.

Will Addison is expected to be named as a fourth centre, while also covering the back three positions, with Chris Farrell possible unlucky to miss out.

Schmidt is due to officially confirm his 31-man World Cup squad on Sunday.

 Possible Ireland World Cup squad:

Hookers (3): Rory Best, Niall Scannell, Sean Cronin

Props (5): Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, John Ryan, Andrew Porter

Locks (4): James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne

Back rows (5): Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Rhys Ruddock

Scrum-halves (2): Conor Murray, Luke McGrath

Out-halves (3): Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres (4): Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Will Addison

Back threes (5): Jacob Stockdale, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Read next:

